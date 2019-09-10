Restaurant Makeover Show Now Casting

The production company that brought us the beloved reality shows Naked and Afraid, Bar Rescue, and others is now looking for Mexican restaurant proprietors for its newest venture. If your application is accepted and you are cast to be in the show, you and a partner will be flown out to Mexico City to learn more about the traditions and heritage behind Mexican cuisine and how to bring your current menu up to the highest standard. If you do well on the show, you’ll even get a makeover for your restaurant!

Contact Laura@metalflowersmedia.com with your name, age, photo, phone number, and a paragraph about you and your partner who would join you on the trip. Casting ends on Friday, September 27, so apply as soon as possible if you want to be considered.