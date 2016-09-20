Music Notes September 2023
Listen to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Live in Concert Nearly everyone has read, watched or heard of Harry Potter, the wizard whose adventures...
‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Band Wheatus Will Perform at Frankie’s Inner City
If you have ever identified as a "Teenage Dirtbag," Wheatus has the perfect song for you. Wheatus, an American rock band from New York that...
Michigan Renaissance Festival Returns for 44th Year
The Michigan Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 44-year anniversary in Holly, MI. The Michigan Renaissance Festival is open for seven weekends starting from Aug. 19...
Steve Madewell to Perform for Metroparks Music in Green Spaces Series
Ohio folk musician Steve Madewell is performing a sold out show for the Metroparks Music in Green Spaces Series on Aug. 18 at Brookwood...
Oliver Hazard Day Returns to Waterville with Local, International Artists
Waterville-based musical group Oliver Hazard presents the 2023 edition of “Oliver Hazard Day,” happening Aug. 12 in downtown Waterville. It’s a single-day music festival...
Jazz Night at Peacock Cafe Connects Audience With Traditional Artform
As one of America’s oldest artforms, jazz’s influence has impacted our society from social justice, to fashion and everything in between. Jazz was developed...