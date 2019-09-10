Striking for the Planet

Toledo-area residents prepare to take a stand for environmental issues by participating in the #GlobalClimateStrike on Friday, September 20.

Area events include “The Grownups Join the Youth,” as workers from around the city are encouraged to be #OutOfOffice and visit the fountain outside One Government Center, 640 Jackson St., from 11-2pm. Then, they can learn more about how they can help spread the word even further by going to Centennial Mall at the University of Toledo, 3154 N. Towerview Blvd., beginning at 5pm.

For more info, visit globalclimatestrike.net.