Ozzie’s General Market Serves Chicago Dogs

For some, a hot dog isn’t worth eating if it’s not a Chicago dog. If your dog of choice hails from the Windy City, try the newest offering at Ozzie’s General Market. Their Chicago dog is a Vienna Beef Co. hotdog with perfectly proportioned tomatoes, diced onions, neon relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, celery salt, and a kosher pickle spear all nestled enticingly within a steamed poppy seed bun. At only $3.50, Ozzie’s Chicago dog won’t disappoint.

Ozzie’s General Market, 9980 Central Ave., Sylvania.

419-829-1046 | ozziesgeneralmarket.com