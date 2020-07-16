Active & Outdoor Date Night Ideas

Bike or rollerblade down the University/Parks Trail before stopping for a bite to eat. Just plan accordingly–the trail closes at dusk!

Make it memorable by grabbing carryout from

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

or something yummy from one of the nearby rotating food trucks, and then enjoy some craft beers on the outdoor patio at

Patron Saints Brewery

. Check

Patron Saints Brewery Facebook page

for the food trucks available each day, like

Lyle’s Crepes

,

Rosie’s Rolling Chef

,

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet

,

The Beastro Burger

, and

The Saucy Slamwich

.