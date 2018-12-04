Christmas Tea and Home Tour at Matthew Brown House

Visitors will feel like they’ve stepped back in time when they attend the Christmas Tea and Home Tour at The Matthew Brown House. Enjoy tea in the Victorian home’s dining room and parlor, followed by a tour to get a sense of what life might have been like for former residents of the home. This event benefits the Vistula Historic District which supports the preservation of homes like this one.

$30 | 11:30am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm Friday, December 14

11am, 1pm, and 3pm Saturday, December 15

12:30pm, 2:30pm, and 4:30pm Sunday, December 16

The Matthew Brown House, 1107 N. Superior St.

For reservations, call Richard at 419-266-8039.

historicvistula.org