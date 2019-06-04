Dining After Dark: Late Night Eats

While many may be asleep, some have an appetite to be satiated. If you’re looking to smash on some delicious grub until the break of dawn, Toledo’s got your back. Plenty of restaurants around town are open after hours to satisfy your late night hunger.

*— Open after midnight

4 Seasons Cafe*

1208 N Reynolds Rd | 419-724-4040

Hours: 3pm-1am Mon-Thurs, 3pm-2am Friday and Saturday, 3pm-1am Sunday

Devour some late night Mediterranean food in a traditional hookah environment!

5th Street Pub*

105 W 5th St, Perrysburg | 419-931-9933

5577 Monroe St, Sylvania | 419-517-5311

Hours: 11am-12am Mon-Wed, 11am-1am Thursday, 11am-2am Friday and Saturday

Head over to Toledo’s little slice of Italy, 5th Street Pub, specializing in handmade pizza crafted from a 150-year-old Neopolitan recipe!

Andy’s Bar and Grill*

7820 Ponderosa Rd # C, Perrysburg | 419-661-9822

4941 Dorr St., Toledo | 419-531-3800

Perrysburg Kitchen Hours: 10am-11pm Mon-Thurs, 9am-1am Friday & Saturday, 9am-10pm Sunday

Toledo Kitchen Hours: 10am-11pm Mon-Thurs, 10am-1am Friday & Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday

Join the friendly staff at Andy’s for a fun, late night meal. Sports entertainment and food deals like Taco Tuesday are always going on. Have a drink, enjoy the game, and eat great food.

The Attic on Adams*

1701 Adams St | 419-243-5350

Kitchen Hours: 4pm-1am Mon-Thurs, 2pm-1am Fri-Sun

Bar food doesn’t get more delightful. Head to the Attic for great drinks along with delicious food on a night out. The menu includes hummus, wraps, and fries so good they’ll make you cry.

Bar 145*

5305 Monroe St | 419-593-0073

Kitchen Hours: 11:30am-12am Monday & Tuesday, 11:30-2am Wed-Sat, 10-12am Sunday

Late night meals are served at Bar 145 with a side of live music. Enjoy a perfectly cooked burger, listen to live music and top it all off with a refreshing drink.

The Blarney Irish Pub*

601 Monroe St | 419-418-2339

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Wed, 11am-2am Thurs-Sat

Looking for a plethora of brews in an Irish-style hangout? The Blarney is the spot for you. Stop by for some late night food and catch live music Thurs-Sat.

Caribbean Breeze Restaurant & Lounge*

1830 W Bancroft St | 419-472-2512

Hours: 11-2:30 Mon-Wed, 11-3am Thursday, 11-4am Fri-Sat, 11-12am Sunday

Pizza and tacos aren’t the only late night options anymore! Caribbean Breeze brings a jerk twist to midnight munchies.

Carlos’ Poco Loco*

1809 Adams St | 419-214-1655

Hours: 11am-9pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-1am Thurs-Fri, 12pm-1am Sat

Craving a taco that isn’t served out of a fast-food window? Head to Carlos’ Poco Loco which features its street taco menu until 1am Thursday-Friday. These fresh, palm-sized bite of heaven are the perfect way to end the night.

Central Hot Dog*

626 Front St | 419-698-3719

Hours: Open 24 hours

Midnight chili dog craving? Central Hot Dog is here to make your dreams come true. They’re open 24 hours, which means you can crush your hot dog craving anytime, day or night.

Chevy’s Place*

702 Monroe St | 419-973-4241

Hours: 3pm-2am Mon-Fri, 11:30-2am Saturday, 3pm-2am Sunday

Grab your cowboy boots and your southern twang and head over to Chevy’s Place where a southern atmosphere will surround you no matter how late it is! Treat yourself to some tasty gator bites or try the classic chicken and waffles duo!

Daffy’s Thirsty Duck*

5134 Lewis Ave | 419-476-2122

Hours: 10:30am-2:30am Sun-Tues, 6:30am-2:30am Wed-Fri, 8:30am-2:30am Saturday

Small town feels with a classic bar menu, Daffy’s, open until the early morning hours, offers a solution to your late night hunger. Play darts, drink cold beer and enjoy good food.

Dexter’s*

6023 Manley Rd | 419-865- 4482

Hours: 11-1am Mon-Fri, 11am-11pm Sunday

WARNING: Mouth-watering burgers offered! Try some of the most unique sauces and burgers that you can only get at Dexter’s.

Doc Watson’s*

1515 S Byrne Rd | 419-389-6003

Hours: 8am-2am Sunday, 11am-2am Monday, 7am-2am Tues-Sat

A fun atmosphere and good food and drinks are all available after dark at Doc Watson’s. Choose a late night snack from the menu like quesadillas, pita pizzas and more.

Downtown Johnny’s*

513 Jefferson Ave | 567-318-5820

Hours: 11-2am Mon-Sat, 11-12am Sunday

Nothing more welcoming than a family owned and run bar. Hand-cut fries hit the spot at this late night stop. Swing by Johnny’s for a guilty-pleasure side of deep-fried Oreos or delicious mac ‘n’ cheese.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St Clair St | 419-724-2337

Hours: 4-11pm Tues-Thurs, Friday 4pm-12am, Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12pm-8pm

For good food and a cold beer under the moon. visit Fleetwood’s. For a delicious meal paired with excellent sides, like warm bacon mac n’ cheese, out on the patio or rooftop bar accompanied by a beautiful night sky this is your place.

Fricker’s*

19 N St. Clair St | 419-244-9464

Hours: 11am-2:30am

Wings and brews are the cherries on top of a night out after a Hens game. Sit back, relax, enjoy some sports and food into the wee hours of the morning.

Free-Way Restaurant*

2665 Navarre Ave, Oregon | 419-691-9038

Hours: Open 24 hours

Is there anything better than breakfast in the middle of the night? Free-Way Restaurant is open 24 hours, offering mouthwatering breakfast selections to indulge your late night hunger.

The Heights*

444 N Summit St | 419-243-7565

Hours: 4pm-12am Mon-Thurs, 4pm-1am Fri-Sat, 4pm-10pm Sun

Feeling fancy as midnight rolls around? Head to The Heights and treat yourself to charcuteries, lobster popcorn, or oven roasted oysters.

Home Slice Pizza*

28 S St Clair St | 419-724-7437

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Friday, 2pm-2am Saturday, 2pm-11pm Sunday

Visit Home Slice for a cheesy midnight meal run. The menu includes a number of Italian sandwiches and salads, along with a selection of New York style specialty pizzas.

Manhattans Pub ‘n Cheer*

1516 Adams St | 419-243-6675

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Wed, 11am-12am Thurs-Sat, 10am-2pm Sunday

Looking for a taste of the Big Apple? It’s right in your backyard. Make your way to Manhattan’s with their New York inspired menu that will abide your midnight hunger.

M Osteria & Bar*

611 Monroe St | 419-214-4222

Hours: 11:30am-11pm Mon-Thurs, 11:30-2am Friday, 4pm-2am Saturday

Late night munchies don’t get much fancier than this chic warehouse. The Italian quarters offer exquisite fancy pizzas & desserts, with craft cocktails & beer.

Nick and Jimmy’s*

4956 Monroe St | 419-472-0756

Hours: 8am-1am Sunday, 11am-1am Monday, 7am-1am Tuesday and Wednesday, 7am-2:30am Thurs-Sat

If you’re looking for a variety of food to satisfy your midnight hunger, Nick and Jimmy’s has you covered. Their menu includes a wide range of appetizers, sandwiches, create your own pizzas and more.

Oasis*

3303 Dorr St | 419-536-3663

Hours: 10am-3am Sun-Mon, 10am-4am Thurs-Sat

Craving a late night meal? Oasis has a wide range of food, including gyros, pasta, milkshakes and more. Your late night hunger won’t go unsatisfied if you make a trip to Oasis.

The Original Gino’s Pizza*

3981 Monroe St | 419-472-3567

Hours: 9am-1am Sun-Thurs, 9am-4am Fri-Sat

It’s a fact that pizza tastes better after 1am. So when those midnight pizza cravings hit, Gino’s has you covered.

Packo’s at the Park

7 S Superior St | 419-246-1111

Hours: 10:45am-11pm Mon-Thurs, Friday and Saturday 10:45am-12am, Sunday 10am-8:30pm

Indulge your late night hunger with Toledo’s famous Tony Packo’s chili dogs. Nothing beats hanger after dark better than warm chili and a side of fried pickles. Dine in only after 9pm.

Paddy Jack’s

6725 W Central Ave | 419-725-9048

Hours: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-12am Friday and Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday

Late night cravings are quashed at Paddy Jack’s. With their extensive menu, including an entire menu of just creatively stuffed grilled cheeses, you’re guaranteed to leave full.

Pita Pit*

2902 Dorr St | 419-725-2748

Hours: 10am-12am Sun-Thurs, 10am-3am Fri-Sat

Close to the university, Pita Pit is a favorite smash spot for late nights. Check out their delivery options, as well—typically until around 11pm.

Pizza Cat*

4034 Monroe St | 419-214-1640

10am-12am Sun-Thurs, 10am-4am Fri-Sat

While your household cat makes mischief in the kitchen in the middle of the night, the cats in this kitchen choose to create delicious masterpieces instead. When those late night pizza cravings hit, Pizza Cat delivers yummy goodness.

Pizza Pub 516*

27072 Carronade Dr, Perrysburg | 419-874-7773

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Sun, 11am-12am Fri-Sat

Head over to Pizza Pub 516 after hours to enjoy a delicious late night meal. Obviously, we know what you’ll be eating. Grab a drink, too.

Reset*

5305 Monroe St, Toledo | 419-593-0073

27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford | 419-874-4555

Hours: 4pm-12am Mon-Thurs, 11:30am-2am Fri-Sat, 11:30am-12am Sun.

Get your game on at Reset, adult arcade and all around fun-spot. Food and drinks, as well? Yes, please.

Rocky’s*

4020 Secor Rd | 419-472-1996

Hours: 4pm-12am Monday, 12am-2pm | 4pm-12am Tues-Sun.

It’s late, you’re hungry and still ready to party. Rocky’s is the place to be. Live music events, high energy atmosphere, and delicious build your own pizzas and hearty sandwiches all await you.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar*

3115 W Bancroft St | 419-720-1818

Hours: 11-12am Mon-Wed, 11-1am Thurs-Sat, 11-12am Sunday

‘That’s too much pizza,’ said no one ever. Head over to W Bancroft to get some stubbornly delicious pizza when the late night cheesy cravings take over!

Swig*

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg | 419-873-6223

Hours: 11am-12am Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10pm Sunday

Swig can leave your hunger after dark satisfied with their traditional bar food including homemade sausages and franks. Nothing satisfies midnight hunger quite like grilled meats piled high with delicious toppings.

Table Forty 4*

610 Monroe St | 419-725-0044

Hours: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Fri-Sat

Just a short stroll from both the Hens stadium and Huntington Center, Table Forty 4 is a great place to cap off a night spent cheering for the home team. We recommend indulging in the french onion soup burger.

The Tin Can*

1 South Erie St | 419-472-1785

Hours: 3pm-2am Mon-Fri, 4pm-2am Sat, 6pm-2am Sun

The Tin Can offers the perfect late night snacks: mac n’ cheese bites, pizza rolls, walking tacos, fried pickles. Need we say more?

The Village Idiot*

309 Conant St, Maumee | 419-893-7281

Hours: 1pm-2am

Hungry and jonesing for some tunes? Make your way to the Village Idiot for delicious homemade pizza, craft beer and best of all, live music to enjoy seven nights a week.

White Tower*

1515 W Sylvania Ave | 419-478-3000

Hours: Open 24/7

You ever wake up at 4am craving a breakfast sandwich but you don’t want to go to a drive-thru? If so, White Tower is your fix. Open 24/7, it will satisfy your insomniac taste buds.

Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull Tavern

9 N Huron St | 419-244-2855

Hours: 3pm-2am Mon-Fri, 12pm-2am Saturday and Sunday

With live entertainment six days a week and the famous Cock N’ Bull burger, this tavern keeps you entertained and well-fed!

Ye Olde Durty Bird*

2 S St Clair St | 419-243-2473

Hours: 11am-12am Sun-Thurs, 11am-1am Friday and Saturday

Head over to the Durty Bird for an extensive menu available as today becomes tomorrow. With a variety of sandwiches and burgers to choose from, your late night snack-attack will not go unfulfilled.