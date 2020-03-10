What Is Your Favorite Restaurant Doing During The Shutdown? Let Us Know

On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a Director’s Order closing all bars and restaurants to in-house patrons.

While take-out and delivery options are still available, not every restaurant is offering these options.

What is your favorite Toledo-area restaurant doing during this unprecedented time?

We’d love to hear about restaurants offering carry-out or delivery, as a new or regular service. We’d also like to hear about carry-out specials, promotions and new programs.

Email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com with any details or specials so we can share it with our readers on toledocitypaper.com and our social platforms.