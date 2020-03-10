Combatting Coronavirus in the Toledo-Area (And Beyond)

As concerns grow over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, many area institutions are taking steps to help combat a potential epidemic. We’re keeping track of cancelations, postponed events and city updates.

Last updated: 4:30pm on Friday, March 13

Ohio, at a glance

13 confirmed cases

159 people have been tested for COVID-19, with laboratory results pending.

50 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

333 Cumulative number of travelers referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19.

Mass gatherings of 100 or more banned, schools will close for three weeks

On Thursday, March 12, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed an executive order containing two major announcements:

Mass public gatherings of 100 people or more have been banned.

In a series of tweets at 2:30pm on Thursday, March 12, Gov. Mike DeWine provided clarification: “A mass gathering does NOT include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit. It does NOT apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another. This order does NOT apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech.”

Schools will close for three weeks, beginning Monday, March 16

In a tweet at 3:08pm on Thursday, March 12, Gov. Mike DeWine stated: “At the close of school on Monday is when the school closure starts until April 3. All K-12 schools: Public, private, charter. We have a responsibility to save lives. We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it.”

Health commissioner says no area cases confirmed

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski held a press conference on Tuesday, March 10, where he noted that there had been no confirmed evidence of the coronavirus in the Toledo area. He said that some area residents have self-quarantined after attending events where some attendees tested positive for the virus, but they are not yet showing any symptoms.

“The more hand washing we do, the better. That is the best defense against this,” Zgodzinski said.

City Council passes moratorium on water shut-offs

Recognizing the importance of proper handwashing in combating the spread of COVID-19, Toledo City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 10, that ordered the Department of Public Utilities to cease water shut-offs.

The resolution declared that “City Council has determined that in an effort to lower the risk for Toledo residents, we must maintain access to clean water.”

As a result of this vote, any Toledo residents under threat of having their access cut off due to non-payment of bills will still receive their water service for now.

“We are also working alongside (sic) the administration to make sure every resident has water to wash their hands. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Councilwoman Teresa Gadus in a statement on Facebook.

The resolution, sponsored by Gadus and Councilman Nick Komives, passed unanimously.

Have questions?

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has created a dedicated hotline for COVID-19 questions. Callers may dial 419-213-4161 to speak with a staff member for more information.

Temporarily-closed venues and programs

The Valentine Theatre has closed until further notice.

The Art Supply Depo in Toledo and Bowling Green has postponed all classes and events through March 27. The stores will remain open.

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will close through March 31. The Spiegel Grove grounds remain open.



The Toledo Museum of Art will be closed to the public through April 3. Updates will be posted at toledomuseum.org/coronavirusThe Valentine Theatre has closed until further notice.

Metroparks Toledo has canceled all programs and closed all indoor facilities through the end of March. All 16 Metroparks remain open during normal hours, from 7am until dark daily. metroparkstoledo.com

The Imagination Station will be temporarily closed to the public through March 31. imaginationstationtoledo.org/covid-19



All locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will close for three weeks beginning Monday, March 16. bgctoledo.org

The Area Office on Aging has closed the Lucas County, Sandusky County, Williams County and Wood County senior centers, beginning Monday, March 16. The AOoA/Toledo Police Department’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Program has also canceled all home visits. Areaofficeonaging.com

While The Michigan and State Theaters will remain open, the organization is taking a variety of measures. Through the end of March, ticket refunds are available for those who feel sick or are taking care of someone who is sick. For more information and updates, visit here.

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has canceled all programs and meetings through March 31. Some programs will be available via webcast. For more information, visit bgchamber.net

The Bird’s Eye View Circus has suspended all classes through April 26.

Women of Toledo have decided to either cancel and/or postpone the majority of our face to face program activities through April 30. womenoftoledo.org

The Stranahan Theater has postponed the upcoming performances of Disney’s THE LION KING, initially scheduled for March 25-April 12, as well as other events. For more info, stranahantheater.com

The Toledo Mud Hens has delayed the start of its 2020 season.

All MAC Spring Sports Seasons are canceled until further notice.

The Olander Park System has canceled all programs through March 31.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce has canceled all events and meetings through April 17.

The ECHL has suspended all play for the 2019-2020 season. The Walleye will reach out with additional information to FINatics, partners, group leaders and other parties as details become available.

All K-12 schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through April 3.

The Toledo Zoo has closed through April 1. Camps, outreach, overnights, tours and on-grounds programming will be suspended until April 15. Toledozoo.org

The Mid-American Conference will continue as scheduled but will be closed to the general public.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed all remaining winter tournaments.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will close all locations and Mobile Services to the public beginning on Sunday, March 15. For more information, visit here.

All events at the Huntington Center and the SeaGate Centre have been canceled through April 15.

The Arts Commission has postponed all public, scheduled events through March 31st.

The Marathon Center for Performing Arts has postponed events scheduled during the next three to four weeks. As many performances as possible will be rescheduled. mcpa.org

The National Museum of the Great Lakes has postponed all museum events through April 18. The museum will remain open during regular hours.

The Toledo Museum of Art has postponed the following events:

Sunday, March 15: Great Performances: Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle.

Thursday, March 26: ProMedica Winter Concert Series: Birds of Chicago with Oliver Hazard.

Friday, March 27: AIA-Toledo Society Lecture: Elizabeth Bolman, “The White Monastery Federation: Upper Egypt and the Early Byzantine World”.

Saturday, March 28: Art House Film: Loving Vincent.

Sunday, March 29: Great Performances: University of Toledo Outstanding Student Recital.

The Family Center will be closed through March 31.

All public programs with an expected attendance of 100 people or more through March 31, 2020 have been postponed.

New dates TBA. For updates, visit toledomuseum.org/coronavirus

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra has announced changes:

The performance on Friday, March 13 at the Peristyle will be closed to the public. Instead, the performance will be live-streamed by WGTE and available digitally to the public on Toledo Symphony’s website, toledosymphony.com , beginning at 8pm, and will be available on Toledo Symphony’s YouTube channel for 30 days following the live stream. The Saturday, March 14 performance has been canceled.

In addition, the following performances have been canceled: March 20th Toledo Public Schools’ 4th Grade Concert; the March 21st KeyBank Pops concert with vocalist Aubrey Logan; the March 22nd performance of the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestras; and the March 28th performance of Le Mozart Noir with violinist Randall Goosby.

Ticket holders may also opt to exchange their tickets into another performance in the 2019-2020 season. The Toledo Symphony is waiving all exchange fees through May 15, 2020.

The Toledo Humanists have canceled all of its March programs. Humanistswle.org

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo has canceled the Friday, March 13 congregational prayer as well as all other activities until further notice.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art has canceled all programs and events through April 21. UMMA’s Galleries, Shop, and Cafe remain open, and hours for these functions can be found here.

Postponed area events

The Modern Dance Company’s Fosse and Jazz Revue, initially scheduled for March 20-21, will be postponed through summer.

The 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) has suspended all in-person events, initially scheduled for March 24-29. Instead, AAFF will be screened online, with details TBA. aafilmfest.org

The Flag City Model Train Show, initially scheduled for March 22, has been canceled.

Mobile Meals of Toledo’s Great Chili Cook-Off, initially scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The YWCA Milestones luncheon, initially scheduled for March 12, has been postponed. New date TBA.

Labor Loves the Library event, initially scheduled for March 11, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The Blarney Irish Pub has eliminated the heated tents for the events associated with its 14th Annual Shamrock the Block St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Events include: a brunch, bloody mary and mimosa bar from 11am-6pm on Sunday, March 15; and an open-air street party beginning at noon on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. For more information, visit theblarneyirishpub.com.

The Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle event, initially scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The Kiwanis Pancake Day in Findlay, initially scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.

Black Swamp Conservancy’s Bluegrass & Green Acres celebration, initially scheduled for March 13, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The Focus on Women’s Event at Genesis Village, initially scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has postponed the following events: Best of Broadway concerts (March 14 & 15), West Side Story (March 21) and the Music for Trombones chamber concert (March 23). New dates TBA. a2so.com

Humane Ohio’s Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner & Silent Auction, initially scheduled for March 21, has been rescheduled to June 27. humaneohio.org/spayghetti

The White House Opportunity & Entrepreneurship Summit, initially scheduled for March 17, has been postponed. New date TBA.

The 2020 Squash Classic Tournament at the Toledo Club has been rescheduled to October 2-4.

The 11th annual Toledo Sister Cities International Festival, initially scheduled for April 18, has been postponed until September 12.

Ann Arbor’s Hash Bash and The Monroe Street Fair, initially scheduled for April 4, has been postponed to the fall. New date TBA.

If you know of a canceled event that should be added to our list, please email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com

Area colleges go to online-only courses to help combat coronavirus

On Tuesday, March 11, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made strong recommendations to the state’s colleges and universities to hold classes online and postpone large events to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many area schools have responded by canceling in-person classes over the coming weeks. A complete list:

University of Toledo – Classes have been canceled on March 16 and 17, and all courses will be conducted online through March 30. In addition, all large events (any event with an expected attendance of 100 or more) have been canceled through April 30.

Bowling Green State University – Following the university’s Spring Break, March 16 through March 22, all courses will be online only from March 23 through April 6. All large events suspended from March 14 through April 17.

Lourdes University – Except for courses that take place in labs and studios (art and music), all classes will be conducted online through April 1. All indoor athletic events are only open to teams, parents and essential personnel.

Owens Community College – Classes are canceled from March 11 through March 15. Following Spring Break, March 16 through March 22, all courses will be online only from March 23 through April 6. Check the university’s calendar at owens.edu for information on events.

University of Findlay – All in-person classes canceled on March 13, and all classes will be conducted remotely from March 16 through April 14. Labs, performance classes and other “classroom experiences” are still under evaluation. All on-campus events canceled through April 14, though outdoor sporting events will continue.

Terra State Community College – Spring Break extended an extra week, online-only classes will begin March 23. In-person class suspension currently scheduled to run through the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

University of Michigan – All courses will currently proceed as scheduled.

Michigan State University – All in-person classes suspended effective immediately, online-only courses through April 20. Large events are currently under evaluation.

Kent State University – All in-person classes canceled effective immediately, online-only courses will start March 16 and run through April 13. Spring Break will occur as scheduled March 23 through 29. All on-campus events canceled through April 12.

University of Akron – All in-person classes canceled effective immediately, will move to online-only on March 30 when classes resume after Spring Break. Large events through April 20 are canceled.

Ohio University – All in-person classes canceled effective immediately, online-only courses will be held through at least March 30. Most on-campus events canceled through March 30, with athletic events TBD.

Ohio State University – All in-person classes canceled effective immediately, online-only courses through at least March 30. No new events scheduled through April 20. The cancellation of events will be up to the individual event organizers.

Miami University – All in-person courses canceled effective immediately, online-only courses through April 12. All non-essential large events canceled.

