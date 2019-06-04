Toledo-Area Swimming Holes Worth Jumping Into

Summertime means swimming time in Ohio, and there are plenty of options in the 419! Whether you need some leisurely exercise, want to meet other locals, or just have to get the kids out of the house, we’ve got the list of best swimming holes to jump into!

Rolf Park

2115 Cass Rd., Maumee

Rolf Park Pool features several colorful waterslides and free community events. Although open to the public, there is an admission charge of $5-8 per person (depending on height). Memberships are available to Maumee residents. Pool hours are limited, so get your time in before dinner! 2019 pool hours are all week from 12pm-5:45pm. Rolf Park Pool tends to follow the local schools’ summer calendar, opening this year on Friday, May 31 and closing on Thursday, August 8. You can even rent it for a pool party! Search for “Rolf Pool” on maumee.org, or call 419-897-7172 to get the details.

Plummer Pool

6940 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania

Plummer Pool is open this year from Saturday, May 25 through Labor Day. Summertime pool hours are 11am-7pm Monday through Friday, 11am-8pm on Saturday, and 1pm-8pm on Sunday. Admission fees for Sylvania residents are $3 for kids under age 12, and $4 for swimmers aged 12 and up. For non-residents, the price is $5 and $6, respectively. Memberships, rentals and swimming lessons are also available. For more information, call 419-882-1500 or go to playsylvania.com/plummer-pool.

Centennial Quarry

5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

Surrounded by rock cliffs and averaging 22 feet deep, spring-fed Centennial Quarry is a great option for teen and young-adult swimmers. Take advantage of the diving platforms, water toys and swim rafts while you’re there. For people who don’t like to get wet, there are alternatives: the quarry also has a sandy beach, volleyball courts and a basketball court.

Centennial Quarry is open from Saturday, May 25 until Labor Day, 12pm-7pm every day. Admission is $6 per person, although seasonal, 10-day passes and full memberships are also available. Visit playsylvania.com/centennial-quarry, or call 419-882-1500.

The Cool Zone | The Toledo Zoo

2 Hippo Way

Enjoy the wildlife views at the Toledo Zoo, and then cool off in the Cool Zone! This new addition to the Zoo has proven to be appreciated. With hot days and endless sunlight, the Zoo will keep the Cool Zone open till Labor Day. Check out the refreshing spot 10am-one hour before the Zoo closes everyday. The Cool Zone is included in your Zoo admission. For more information, visit toledozoo.org, or call 419-385-5721.

Rolling Hills Water Park

7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI

Check out Rolling Hills Water Park and experience a fun-filled day. The park is jam-packed with activities for the whole family including, a wave pool, lazy river, and water slides. Open 8am-9pm every day, find time to stop in and soak up the sun! Admission is $10. Visit washtenaw.org/rollinghills or call 734-484-9676.

Thorn Park Splash Pad

23999 King Rd, Brownstown Charter Township, MI

Step out of Toledo and take a quick drive to Thorn Park! With a variety of ways to cool-off, the entire family can enjoy themselves. Pack a picnic and soak up the rays all day. Admission is $2/hr. The park is open 11am-1pm, 1:30-3:30, and 4-6pm for Brownstown residents. Visit brownstownrec.org for more information.

Toledo City Pools

The City of Toledo operates several pools within the 419. Look below to find the one closest to you! Because Toledo City pools may close without notice due to mechanical or weather issues, call 419-936-2875 for recreation information, or search for pool information on the city website at toledo.oh.gov.

Willys Complex Pool (1375 Hillcrest): This pool is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm-6pm. Admission is $1 for kids aged 12 and under, and $2 for individuals aged 13 and up.

Navarre Pool (1001 White): Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm, this pool charges admission of $1 for kids aged 12 and under.



Pickford Pool (3000 Medford): Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm, this pool charges admission of $1 for kids aged 12 and under.

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park (645 Vance St.): Admission is free for this water park, open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm.

Roosevelt Pool (910 Dorr St.): This pool is open Tuesday-Sunday, 12pm-6pm. Admission is $1 for ages 2 and up.

Wilson Pool (3253 Otto): Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm, this Toledo City pool charges admission of $1 for kids aged 12 and under.

Jamie Farr Pool (2000 Summit): The pool is open from 12pm-6pm, Monday-Saturday. Admission is $1 for kids aged 12 and under.

Perrysburg Municipal Pool

915 Elm St., Perrysburg

This pool is open Saturday, May 25 through Sunday, August 11, with operation hours Sunday through Saturday, 1pm-8:30pm. Admission is $12 for non-residents aged 6 and up, payable by cash or credit card. All children ages 5 and under, regardless of residency, get free admission. Residents of Perrysburg or the Perrysburg City School District are eligible to purchase a season pass. The pool restricts the number of passes sold until after the swim team championship meets in mid-July, after which the fee is half-price. Need more info? Call 419-872-7966 or visit ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Lakeside Chautauqua

236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside

Need a change of pace driving home from Cedar Point? The historic gated community of Lakeside, Ohio, has several options for adults and kids that love the water. A day or season pass gets you access to Lakeside’s 700-foot dock stretching into Lake Erie. A sandy beach area is available for sunbathing, wading and swimming, provided lifeguards are on duty. Swimming lessons can be purchased for all ages on weekdays. Lakeside also features a Splash Park and a children’s pool with a safety fence, bench seating and a zero-depth entry pool. An adult day pass is $24.50, and admission is free for kids aged 12 and under and adults 90 or older. Several other passes, such as partial or seasonal, are available for purchase. Visit the website at lakesideohio.com or call 419-798-4461 for more information.

Maumee Bay State Park

1400 State Park Rd., Oregon

This 1,336-acre recreational facility offers a little something for everyone. Maumee Bay boasts two sand beaches, one on Lake Erie’s shore and one on a lake within the park. Forgot the cooler? There’s also a concession area, as well as changing booths. Besides swimming, other activities include camping, boating, fishing, golf and hiking trails through meadows, woods and marshes. Outdoor facilities are generally open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 6am-11pm. Find more information at parks.ohiodnr.gov/maumeebay or by calling 419-836-7758.

Clearwater Quarry

4601 Genoa Rd., Perrysburg

This off-the-beaten-path quarry includes a diving board and water slide, and the surrounding area features grills, picnic tables, a basketball court and volleyball. There are no lifeguards on duty, so swim at your own risk. Pets and glass containers are not permitted. Clearwater Quarry is open every day, 12-8pm, until Labor Day. Admission is $4.50 for adults and $3 for kids. Find more information by calling 419-837-2020, or go to facebook.com/ClearwaterQuarry.

White Star Quarry

901 S Main St., Gibsonburg

Located on an 800-acre park, White Star Quarry is a popular place for scuba divers as well as casual swimmers. Divers can not only see fish and underwater plant life but sunken boats and even a motorcycle that has become a popular underwater photo op! Admission to the grounds is free. The fee to scuba dive is $20 per person per day, and swimming at the beach is $2 for kids ages 3-12 years, and $4 for individuals aged 13 and up. Scuba concessions, such as oxygen refills, and equipment rentals are also available. Other area activities include camping, hiking, and fishing. Get more information, including current weather and water conditions, at whitestarquarry.com or call 419-334-4495.

Bowling Green City Pool & Waterpark

520 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green

This award-winning city pool has several fun water features, including a lap pool, waterslide, diving boards, splash pad, a reserved toddler area and a lazy river. Coolers and outside food (except baby food) are not permitted, but there are concessions available for purchase. Admission prices for non-residents are $7.50 for adults, $6.75 for kids aged K-12, and $5 for children 6 and under, while residents pay $6, $5.50 and $3.75, respectively. Season passes are also available for both residents and non-residents. The pool is open 12am-8:45pm on weekends, although pass holders get early access. For the pool’s full schedule, search the city website at bgohio.org, or call 419-354-6223.

East Harbor State Park Beach

1169 N. Buck Road, Lakeside-Marblehead

Prefer the feeling of sand between your toes? Pack a picnic and head out to East Harbor State Park and its 1,500-foot sand beach. A picnic area is nearby, as well as the East Harbor State Park Marina & Restaurant. There are no lifeguards, so swim at your own risk. While in the area, enjoy one of the park’s 11 hiking trails, rent a bicycle, enjoy some volleyball, or camp for the weekend. Get more info at parks.ohiodnr.gov/eastharbor, or call 419-734-4424.