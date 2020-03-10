How To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day During Coronavirus Chaos

Coronavirus blues got you down? Sure, everything is changing rapidly and most things seem uncertain, but there’s one thing we know for sure: St. Patrick’s Day is going to feel different this year.

Instead of going out to bars, Toledoans will be staying home. While Toledoans are well accustomed to drinking alone in the living room, sipping Jameson in your bathrobe just feels sort of sad during a holiday.

Fortunately, there are a few lucky options to get you in good spirits, while also celebrating from a responsible social distance.

The Irish punk band Katie’s Randy Cat will play Celtic tunes from 5-8pm during a St. Patrick’s Day live stream.

The Adams Street Cafe is open for carry-out and delivery, with both a traditional and vegan Jiggs dinner this year, as well as a lamb shepherd’s pie for their daily specials on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Blarney Irish Pub will offer its $11 Jiggs Dinner for pickup and delivery. Call 419-418-2339 for details.

Pick up Shawn’s Irish Tavern’s famous Jiggs Dinners for $5 on Monday and Tuesday. Delivery on orders $20 or more, within five or so miles from the location, also kick-off on Tuesday.

The Distillery will offer $10 Jiggs Dinners and $10 craft beer growlers for carryout.

Stop by the Patio Bar at The Attic on Adams for grab-and-go Jiggs Dinners and Vegan Shepherds Pies, beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 17. To-go beers and the full Manos menu will also be available.

Andreas Sports Pub will be open for Jiggs Dinner carry out on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 10am until 9pm.

Whiskey and the Wolf offers carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery until 8pm daily. Jiggs Dinner & Reubens are available through St. Patty’s Day.



Manhattan’s Pub n’ Cheer offers a $15 Jiggs Dinner or Bangers and Mash, as long as supplies last. The full menu, bottled beer and wine will also be available.

Charlies Restaurants is offering carry-out and drive-through Jiggs dinners for $10.99 on Monday and Tuesday. The full menu is also available.

Pat and Dandy’s will offer $10.95 Jiggs Dinners, Leprechaun Stew, Corned Beef sandwiches, and more, for carryout. To order, call 419-474-1189.

Greg’s Grill is offering a $10 Jiggs dinner for pick-up, with limited delivery available. The full menu is also available.

Mama’s Kitchen is offering a carry-out Jiggs dinner. Call 419-725-1560 to order.



Beckett’s Burger Bar is offering a $9 Jiggs dinner for carryout and delivery. Call 419-352-7800 to order.

The Whitehouse Inn is offering to-go orders of St. Patrick’s Day specials, like Jiggs Dinner, Bangers & Mash, Irish Nachos, and more. The full menu is also available, including family-style meals to go.



Doc Watson’s is offering its $11.99 Jiggs Dinner until 9pm. The full menu, including to-go beer, is also available.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse is offering house-brined corned beef through March 21. Other specials, the full menu, and beer and wine is also available.

Are we missing something? Let us know in a comment below or email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com