Want to get out of the house? Donate blood

Are you feeling antsy? You aren’t alone. While “social distancing” is an ethical imperative, state-mandated solitude is also lonely and difficult.

If you are looking for an equally-ethical reason to get out of the house, then go donate some blood. It’s needed now more than ever.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began to grow in the United States, more than 4,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 150,000 fewer blood donations.

Locally, it means 320 canceled blood drives and 9,000 fewer donations.

The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood, says this rate of cancelations is “unprecedented.”

If you are a healthy individual who wants to make a difference, make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible by using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Red Cross Blood Donation Center:

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway.

Open from 7am-3pm, Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and from 10am-6:30pm on Tuesday and Thursdays.