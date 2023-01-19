Downtown Lunch Delivery Guide

Need some new ideas for lunch during the workweek? Tired of ordering the same thing from the same place? Check out these restaurants and services that deliver lunch in downtown Toledo.

Deliver Toledo

Do you want to support local, but also don’t want to actually procure a meal on your own? Locally owned and operated DeliverToledo has you covered. Visit the website, enter your address, and choose from a vast selection of local and national establishments. Food delivered in an hour or less. https://www.delivertoledo.com/#tab2

UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub

608 Adams St.

Although you may miss out on the rustic environment of the Adams St. Cafe by choosing delivery instead of dining in, there’s no reason to miss out on the great food! Order from a menu featuring salads and soups, sandwiches, and burgers. Order online at theadamsstcafe.com or call 419-214-1819. Delivery orders must be pre-paid or paid for with cash. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday-Thursday 11am-3pm and Friday 11 am-8 pm.

419-214-1819 | theadamsstcafe.com

601 Monroe St

If you can’t get to the pub, have the pub brought to you! Order before 11:30am, and The Blarney can deliver its hearty Irish fare to your office. Named after Blarney Castle in County Cork, this downtown eatery features many classic and classic-with-a-twist dishes. Try the fish and chips, bangers and mash or the Guinness BBQ burger. The Blarney also offers lighter options, such as build-your-own wraps, a chicken salad sandwich and the Emerald Green Garden Salad. Order online at theblarneyirishpub.com, only while the restaurant is open, or call 419-418-2339.

300 Madison Ave.

If you want to enjoy Mexican food without even leaving the comfort of your office, Don Juan Express has you covered with a menu featuring specialty, grill and dessert options. Lunch specials available daily until 3pm. Order online at donjuanandlosamigos.net to place an order for delivery or call 419-214-0744. Closed Sunday. Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm. Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm.

419-214-0744 | donjuanandlosamigos.net

333 N Summit St.

This New York-style deli specializes in providing a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options for those working in Toledo’s downtown. Specialties include your standard soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, as well as seasonal and daily specials. The menu includes a “snacks” section, featuring items like original potato salad and a hummus platter, with the option to order three snack items with focaccia bread if you can’t decide on just one. You can also try their deep-dish quiche or in-house stuffed cabbage roll. Orders must be made by 10:30am for same-day delivery. Try their online ordering at focacciasdeli.com, or call them at 419-246-3354.

34 S Huron St.

This award-winning cafe offers just about everything you could want for lunch: soups, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads, cookies and pies. Although their slogan is “Eat Here and Diet Home,” you can have Grumpy’s delivered Monday through Friday, provided they have 24-hour notice. Catering is also available for larger lunchtime meetings. Try the enormous “Garbage salad” with their famous poppy seed dressing, a Sweet Potato Vegan Burger or a bowl of Hot Texas Chili. Online ordering is not currently available, but you can see their full menu at grumpys.net and place your order by calling 419-241-6728.

405 Madison Ave.

Regardless of whether you are looking for a familiar, classic American meal or if you’d like to explore new flavors through the daily special, Ice Restaurant is the perfect place for you to place a lunch delivery. Order online at icetoledo.com/online-ordering. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday-Friday 11am-2pm. 419-246-3339

We all love the gourmet sandwich shop for their “freaky fast” commercials, and the truth to that slogan. Delivery from Jimmy John’s is anything but subpar, and will arrive on your doorstep in record breaking time. Order your favorite sub, Jimmy Chips, and maybe even a jumbo dill pickle. Locations available on Secor, Talmadge, Glendale, Central, and Adams.

419-242-7776 | jimmyjohns.com

626 Chestnut St.

Choose from a selection of specialty pizzas, appetizers, sandwiches or create your own pizza at Jomaa Brothers Pizza. Order ahead or request delivery for a great late lunch. Closed Wednesday and Thursday. Open Monday-Tuesday 4-9pm and Friday-Sunday 4-9pm.

419-318-4238 | jomaabrotherspizzamenu.com

337 N. St. Clair St.

Lebanese food, made fresh daily. It doesn’t get better than this. Lazeez Mediterranean now offers delivery in downtown Toledo, so what are you waiting for? Order your falafel and shawarma, and get ready to have a delicious lunch at home.

419-243-8485. lazeezeatery.com

116 10th St.

The Leaf and Seed Cafe offers a plant-based spin on American comfort food favorites. They offer bowls, salads, scrambles, even plant based Chikn chunks (Bbq, Nashville hot, or sweet chili). The Leaf and Seed Cafe strives to use ingredients and supplies that are locally sourced and sustainable.

Orders can be made online through their website. Deliveries can be made downtown, if your location is outside of their delivery area you can still get delivery through Deliver Toledo.

Closed Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday & Thursday open from 10-2, Friday & Saturday 10-8.

theleafandseed.com

316 N Michigan St.

As far as we’re concerned, tacos are self care. If the meme’s are correct, it is impossible to be sad eating a taco. The fare from Lowrider Cafe will definitely turn that frown of a day upside down. The tacos are amazing, and they offer a bit of everything for everyone, including a vegan menu (vegan items are prepared on a separate grill or stove).

$10 minimum with $3 delivery charge in the downtown area.

Outside of downtown they offer delivery through GrubHub.

No delivery charge if within walking distance.

149 Main St

One of the region’s most prevalent pizza chains, Marco’s serves authentic but highly customizable pizzas made with fresh ingredients. Try their “White Cheezy” pizza with butter garlic sauce, Southwestern chicken pizza or Pepperoni Magnifico. Get creative with the build-your-own slice options. Other lunch options include subs, chicken wings and salads. Check your specific location online for the full menu, since some items may not be available everywhere. For delivery downtown, call their Main Street location at 419-698-1511, or order online at marcos.com.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

If it’s variety you’re after, or you and your coworkers can’t agree on where to get lunch, Mr. Gyros is a solid option. Although the menu options are predominantly Greek, Mr. Gyros also offers pizza, Mexican and seafood options, as well as standard sandwiches and salads. Choices include fattoush salad, corned beef on rye, fried catfish dinner, chicken quesadillas, giant beef burritos and veggie-topped pizza. This carryout/delivery-only restaurant delivers all over the Toledo area. See their menu and place your order at:

mrgyrostol.com/menu?fbclid=IwAR3ulxbTXCmhqNj6SEV_ahQgbzUQTgvYexzgtnbV8b7TsGObjf1hCFeCB2o

402 Broadway

Request delivery from Toledo’s first and longest-running sub shop! Come back each day for a different selection of daily specials. Check out the location’s original subs, classics or sides and salads. To place a delivery order, call 419-243-4857. Open Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm or until sold out of fresh baked bread.

419-243-4857 | originalsub.com

Order Hungarian food from this local chain started by Toledo native, Tony Packo. Try the signature Hungarian hot dog and sample other menu items that have contributed to the chain’s growth since its start in 1972. Deliveries can be placed online at tonypacko.com/. Open Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

419-246-1111 | tonypacko.com/

Experience an alternative fast food option in the form of a pita sandwich delivered to you from Pita Pit. This restaurant provides a wide array of options for you to create the perfect pita sandwich tailored to your individual tastes. Need drinks or chips with your order? Not a problem. Pita also serves drinks and chips to provide a full meal experience in one package right at your door. Full menu and online ordering is available from various different locations.

419-214-0980 | pitapit.com

Eat meow with a full menu of fun themed pizzas from Pizza Cat. This family owned business provides the opportunity to create your own pizza should none of their extensive and fun themed pizzas work for you. As an added bonus, each time you order from Pizza Cat, you are helping them to support a local charity as 3% of their top line sales go to support charities around the area. For a full menu, delivery and catering options head to pizzacatinc.com. 419-214-1640

519 Monroe St

What’s a list of delivery options without pizza? This regional chain boasts “premium Wisconsin cheese” and tomatoes from the Agro Nocerine Sarnese region of Italy. Options include deep dish, thin crust or regular pan pizzas, with toppings such as the spinach special, seafood and bacon cheeseburger. The menu also includes stromboli, soup and salad, sub sandwiches, pasta and calzones. Orders can be made on their website with delivery provided by DoorDash.

pizzapapalis.com/locations/toledo-ohio/

1512 Broadway St

A list of lunch delivery options should always include at least one Chinese restaurant. For downtown Toledo, that option is Rice King on Broadway. Choose from all your favorites, including crab rangoon, mushu pork, beef with broccoli, lo mein, fried rice and General Tso’s chicken. Don’t forget a side of wonton soup and egg rolls! Delivery requires a minimum order of $10, and includes an added charge of $2-4, depending on the distance. Cash and credit cards are accepted. See their full menu and order online at riceking-broadway.com, or call 419-255-3968.

524 Main St

Whatever type of pizza you want, chances are Vito’s makes it. There’s the old standards like pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie, but this regional chain of pizzerias also offers more indulgent options like the mac ‘n’ cheese, bacon cheeseburger and taco pizzas. Vitos also pays homage to another Toledo eatery with the Tony Packo’s pizza, featuring Tony Packo’s hot dog sauce and sliced Tony Packos Hungarian sausage. If you’re not in the mood for pizza, you can also order it as a sub sandwich. Salads and other sub choices round out Vito’s menu. Call their Main Street location at 419-693-3333 to order for downtown delivery, or order online at vitos.com.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

Boasting a massive selection of gastropub classics, Ye Olde Durty Bird is sure to have something for every craving. Seasonal specials and classic entrees like Durty Chili Mac, salads, wraps, sandwiches and burgers.

Order online and have delivered through Deliver Toledo.