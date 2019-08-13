The Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors present the TMA Highway Ride, a night filled with good food and entertainment, like live music from The Grape Smugglers! A cash bar with a specialty cocktail will keep the good times rolling as you race against your friends on the slot car track or jump on the Eleetus simulator to experience the g-force pull of a Formula 1 race car. TMA Hot Shop glass artists will create car-themed pieces to commemorate the event. Tickets include food. Free parking.

$100-$150 | 7-11pm | Saturday, August 24

Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, 2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org