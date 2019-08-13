The Ann Arbor Blues Festival, touted as an event to “make Ann Arbor Gyrate Again,” has been around since 1969. That year, thousands of people were introduced to blues musicians who hadn’t been getting much mainstream media coverage, unlike their white counterparts. John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Big Mamma Thornton— were acts that made for an unprecedented 3-day festival. In fact, the first electric blues festival in North America. The stellar lineups continue with this year’s 50th anniversary festival. From Thornetta Davis and John Primer to The Altered Five Blues Band, the music will make concert-goers gyrate (as promised).

$40-$135 | Gates open at 5pm Friday, August 16

Ends at 9pm. Sunday, August 18

Washtenaw Farm Council Fairgrounds,

5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

323-908-0607 | A2bluesfestival.com