Outdoor dining returns— and these Toledo patios are ready for you

. May 15, 2020.
Carlos' Poco Loco's patio is open. Grab a Strawberry Daiquiri with Heart of Glass, and their Signature Top Shelf Margarita with Orange Tiger.
Toledoans who have had to eat all their meals at home finally have the chance to dine out again beginning this weekend, thanks to Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen the Ohio economy. As of May 15, restaurant patios in Ohio can reopen for business, with indoor dining beginning Thursday, May 21. 

As a bonus, Lucas County Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs), in downtown Toledo, the Village on Adams and Sylvania, are back open daily, from noon-10pm. 

So, if you’re ready to get out of the house, read on for a list of all 50+ NW Ohio restaurants scheduled to have their patios open today. And, if you’re worried about the rain, you shouldn’t be. We marked all of the covered patios that will be safe, no matter the weather. 

Just remember: All Ohioans are still required to take appropriate precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining proper handwashing techniques.

You should also tip your servers as much as possible. They deserve it. 

Please note, this is not necessarily an exhaustive list. If you don’t see your favorite on this list, we’ll add it— just email submissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com with the details. 

The Attic on Adams & Manos Greek Restaurant

1701 Adams St. I 419-244-4479

The Barn

3225 Centennial Rd., Sylvania I 419-842-8081

Open May 21 at the latest.

Barry Bagels

All Toledo locations I 419-885-1000

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg I 419-873-6218

Bier Stube Bar & Grill

5333 Monroe St., Ste 30 I 419-841-7999

COVERED

Blarney Irish Pub

the-blarney

601 Monroe St. I 419-418-2339

COVERED

BREW Coffee Bar

1440 Secor Road I 419-214-1804

Carlos’ Poco Loco

1809 Adams St. I 419-214-1655

Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Edibles

6600 Sylvania Ave. I 419-885-2894

Charlie’s Taverna

1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee I 419-794-7870

Cheers Sports Eatery

7131 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland I 419-491-0990

The Chop House

300 N Summit St I 419-720-6000

Open May 21.

Ciao

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania I 419-882-6014

Open May 21.

Dale’s Bar and Grill

322 Conant St. I 893-3113

Dexter’s

Dexters

6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482

Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill

5001 Monroe St. I 419-407-5084

El Camino Real

2500 W Sylvania Ave. I 419-472-0700

El Camino Sky

2072 Woodville Rd., Oregon I 419-693-6695

El Vaquero

El-Vaquero-Mexican-Restaurant-(Perrysburg)

26611 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-872-1230

COVERED

Executive Diner

2516 W Sylvania Ave I 419-472-3447

COVERED

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Highway, Unit A, Holland I 419-724-4441

COVERED

Frogtown Johnnie’s

6725 W Central Ave. I 419-843-2999

Featuring a new, expanded patio.

Frontera Sabores de México

5375 Airport Hwy. I 419-720-4273

Georgjz419

1205 Adams St. I 419-842-4477

PARTIALLY COVERED

Home Slice Pizza

28 S Saint Clair St. I 419-724-7437

COVERED

Jed’s Fireballs & Brew

7010 Lighthouse Way I 419-874-8481

PARTIALLY COVERED

La Fiesta

1406 Reynolds Rd., Maumee I 419-897-9222

PARTIALLY COVERED

Local Thyme

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse I 567-246-5014

Mail Pouch Saloon

102 W Main St., Haskins I 419-806-7616

14260 Airport Hwy. I 419-825-5502

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer

1516 Adams St. I 419-243-6675

Palacio Maya

5125 Monroe St. I 419-841-9250

Patron Saints Brewery

4730 W. Bancroft #8 I 419-720-2337

Poco Piatti

All Toledo locations I 419-931-0281

Reservations only.

Pub 51

5118 Woodville Rd., Northwood I 567-312-4472

COVERED

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St. I 419-697-5427

COVERED

Open May 21.

Reset/Spike’s Beach Bar/Cameo Pizza

27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford I 419-874-4555

PARTIALLY COVERED

Rosie’s Italian Grille

Rosie's-Italian-Grille2

606 N McCord Rd. I 419-866-5007

PARTIALLY COVERED

Saba’s Bistro

1705 Tollgate Drive, Maumee I 419-262-0081

Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.

Saba’s Dockside

3900 Summit St. I 419-283-4864

Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-381-1281

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. I 419-841-9505

COVERED

Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub

All Toledo locations I 419-897-5050

Opening May 21.

Social Gastropub

Social-Gastropub

25818 Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg I 419-931-9936

So Sweet Lebanese & French Pastries

4038 Talmadge Rd I 419-474-5445

The Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill

176 E Wooster St., Bowling Green I 419-354-7474

Reservations required Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 West Bancroft St. I 419-720-1818

COVERED

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg I 419-874-8828

Vida Cantina

4477 Monroe St. I 567-315-8979

Wheelin’ on the Rocks

1515 W. Laskey Rd. I 419-214-0878

COVERED

Whitehouse Inn

Whitehouse-Inn

10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse I 419-877-1180

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S Saint Clair St. I 419-243-2473

Open May 21.