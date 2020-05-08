Outdoor dining returns— and these Toledo patios are ready for you

Toledoans who have had to eat all their meals at home finally have the chance to dine out again beginning this weekend, thanks to Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen the Ohio economy. As of May 15, restaurant patios in Ohio can reopen for business, with indoor dining beginning Thursday, May 21.

As a bonus, Lucas County Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs), in downtown Toledo, the Village on Adams and Sylvania, are back open daily, from noon-10pm.

So, if you’re ready to get out of the house, read on for a list of all 50+ NW Ohio restaurants scheduled to have their patios open today. And, if you’re worried about the rain, you shouldn’t be. We marked all of the covered patios that will be safe, no matter the weather.

Just remember: All Ohioans are still required to take appropriate precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining proper handwashing techniques.

You should also tip your servers as much as possible. They deserve it.

Please note, this is not necessarily an exhaustive list. If you don't see your favorite on this list, we'll add it

1701 Adams St. I 419-244-4479

3225 Centennial Rd., Sylvania I 419-842-8081

Open May 21 at the latest.

All Toledo locations I 419-885-1000

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg I 419-873-6218

5333 Monroe St., Ste 30 I 419-841-7999

COVERED

601 Monroe St. I 419-418-2339

COVERED

1440 Secor Road I 419-214-1804

1809 Adams St. I 419-214-1655

6600 Sylvania Ave. I 419-885-2894

1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee I 419-794-7870

7131 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland I 419-491-0990

300 N Summit St I 419-720-6000

Open May 21.

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania I 419-882-6014

Open May 21.

322 Conant St. I 893-3113

6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482

5001 Monroe St. I 419-407-5084

2500 W Sylvania Ave. I 419-472-0700

2072 Woodville Rd., Oregon I 419-693-6695

26611 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-872-1230

COVERED

2516 W Sylvania Ave I 419-472-3447

COVERED

7723 Airport Highway, Unit A, Holland I 419-724-4441

COVERED

6725 W Central Ave. I 419-843-2999

Featuring a new, expanded patio.

5375 Airport Hwy. I 419-720-4273

1205 Adams St. I 419-842-4477

PARTIALLY COVERED

28 S Saint Clair St. I 419-724-7437

COVERED

7010 Lighthouse Way I 419-874-8481

PARTIALLY COVERED

1406 Reynolds Rd., Maumee I 419-897-9222

PARTIALLY COVERED

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse I 567-246-5014

102 W Main St., Haskins I 419-806-7616

14260 Airport Hwy. I 419-825-5502

1516 Adams St. I 419-243-6675

5125 Monroe St. I 419-841-9250

4730 W. Bancroft #8 I 419-720-2337

All Toledo locations I 419-931-0281

Reservations only.

5118 Woodville Rd., Northwood I 567-312-4472

COVERED

22 Main St. I 419-697-5427

COVERED

Open May 21.

27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford I 419-874-4555

PARTIALLY COVERED

606 N McCord Rd. I 419-866-5007

PARTIALLY COVERED

1705 Tollgate Drive, Maumee I 419-262-0081

Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.

3900 Summit St. I 419-283-4864

Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-381-1281

5111 Monroe St. I 419-841-9505

COVERED

All Toledo locations I 419-897-5050

Opening May 21.

25818 Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg I 419-931-9936

4038 Talmadge Rd I 419-474-5445

176 E Wooster St., Bowling Green I 419-354-7474

Reservations required Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

3115 West Bancroft St. I 419-720-1818

COVERED

4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg I 419-874-8828

4477 Monroe St. I 567-315-8979

1515 W. Laskey Rd. I 419-214-0878

COVERED

10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse I 419-877-1180

2 S Saint Clair St. I 419-243-2473

Open May 21.