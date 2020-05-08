Outdoor dining returns— and these Toledo patios are ready for you

Toledoans who have had to eat all their meals at home finally have the chance to dine out again beginning this weekend, thanks to Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen the Ohio economy. As of May 15, restaurant patios in Ohio can reopen for business, with indoor dining beginning Thursday, May 21.
As a bonus, Lucas County Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs), in downtown Toledo, the Village on Adams and Sylvania, are back open daily, from noon-10pm.
So, if you’re ready to get out of the house, read on for a list of all 50+ NW Ohio restaurants scheduled to have their patios open today. And, if you’re worried about the rain, you shouldn’t be. We marked all of the covered patios that will be safe, no matter the weather.
Just remember: All Ohioans are still required to take appropriate precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining proper handwashing techniques.
You should also tip your servers as much as possible. They deserve it.
The Attic on Adams & Manos Greek Restaurant
1701 Adams St. I 419-244-4479
The Barn
3225 Centennial Rd., Sylvania I 419-842-8081
Open May 21 at the latest.
Barry Bagels
All Toledo locations I 419-885-1000
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg I 419-873-6218
Bier Stube Bar & Grill
5333 Monroe St., Ste 30 I 419-841-7999
COVERED
Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St. I 419-418-2339
COVERED
BREW Coffee Bar
1440 Secor Road I 419-214-1804
Carlos’ Poco Loco
1809 Adams St. I 419-214-1655
Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Edibles
6600 Sylvania Ave. I 419-885-2894
Charlie’s Taverna
1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee I 419-794-7870
Cheers Sports Eatery
7131 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland I 419-491-0990
The Chop House
300 N Summit St I 419-720-6000
Open May 21.
Ciao
6064 Monroe St., Sylvania I 419-882-6014
Open May 21.
Dale’s Bar and Grill
322 Conant St. I 893-3113
Dexter’s
6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482
Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill
5001 Monroe St. I 419-407-5084
El Camino Real
2500 W Sylvania Ave. I 419-472-0700
El Camino Sky
2072 Woodville Rd., Oregon I 419-693-6695
El Vaquero
26611 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-872-1230
COVERED
Executive Diner
2516 W Sylvania Ave I 419-472-3447
COVERED
Firepit Grille
7723 Airport Highway, Unit A, Holland I 419-724-4441
COVERED
Frogtown Johnnie’s
6725 W Central Ave. I 419-843-2999
Featuring a new, expanded patio.
Frontera Sabores de México
5375 Airport Hwy. I 419-720-4273
Georgjz419
1205 Adams St. I 419-842-4477
PARTIALLY COVERED
Home Slice Pizza
28 S Saint Clair St. I 419-724-7437
COVERED
Jed’s Fireballs & Brew
7010 Lighthouse Way I 419-874-8481
PARTIALLY COVERED
La Fiesta
1406 Reynolds Rd., Maumee I 419-897-9222
PARTIALLY COVERED
Local Thyme
6719 Providence St., Whitehouse I 567-246-5014
Mail Pouch Saloon
102 W Main St., Haskins I 419-806-7616
14260 Airport Hwy. I 419-825-5502
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer
1516 Adams St. I 419-243-6675
Palacio Maya
5125 Monroe St. I 419-841-9250
Patron Saints Brewery
4730 W. Bancroft #8 I 419-720-2337
Poco Piatti
All Toledo locations I 419-931-0281
Reservations only.
Pub 51
5118 Woodville Rd., Northwood I 567-312-4472
COVERED
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St. I 419-697-5427
COVERED
Open May 21.
Reset/Spike’s Beach Bar/Cameo Pizza
27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford I 419-874-4555
PARTIALLY COVERED
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N McCord Rd. I 419-866-5007
PARTIALLY COVERED
Saba’s Bistro
1705 Tollgate Drive, Maumee I 419-262-0081
Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.
Saba’s Dockside
3900 Summit St. I 419-283-4864
Not yet open. Reservations accepted for May 22.
Shawn’s Irish Tavern
4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-381-1281
Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St. I 419-841-9505
COVERED
Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub
All Toledo locations I 419-897-5050
Opening May 21.
Social Gastropub
25818 Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg I 419-931-9936
So Sweet Lebanese & French Pastries
4038 Talmadge Rd I 419-474-5445
The Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill
176 E Wooster St., Bowling Green I 419-354-7474
Reservations required Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 West Bancroft St. I 419-720-1818
COVERED
Tea Tree Asian Bistro
4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg I 419-874-8828
Vida Cantina
4477 Monroe St. I 567-315-8979
Wheelin’ on the Rocks
1515 W. Laskey Rd. I 419-214-0878
COVERED
Whitehouse Inn
10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse I 419-877-1180
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S Saint Clair St. I 419-243-2473
Open May 21.