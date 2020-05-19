Free webinar on accessibility awareness

In recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, The Ability Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a webinar on Thursday, May 21 to highlight the importance of digital technology for those living with disabilities.

If you want to learn more about how to communicate with clear, concise, accessible language, this free webinar is a valuable tool. The session also features a conversation between ACT Director of Strategic Engagement, Sam Melden, and freelance journalist Chris Higgins, whose documentary, Access, shows viewers how many important resources (like smartphones) are regularly used to navigate a life with disabilities.

Join the webinar at 10am on Thursday, May 21 at abilitycenter.org.