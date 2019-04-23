Lakeside Wine and Dine

You can’t beat an evening of fine dining lakeside during the warm spring months. Held at The McIntyre, Taste at the Lake

offers up a six-course meal prepared by Chef Rob Campbell and Jackson Family wine pairings brought to you by Master Sommelier Larry O’Brien. The event is being organized by The Philbeck Foundation, a charitable organization which provides children with support through academics, wellness, and character building.

$100 | 6-9pm | Thursday, May 2

The McIntyre, 13910 Lake Dr., Monroe, MI.

734-230-0500 | eventbrite.com