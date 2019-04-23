Toledo Symphony Orchestra’s 76th Season

What do Toy Story, Louis Armstrong, holograms and Strauss have in common? They are all part of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra’s next season. From improv comedy to sweeping river-inspired arrangements, and a new dance series, the TSO’s 76th season offers surprises.

September, 2019

Callas in Concert

8pm | 9.10 | The Stranahan Theater

The late famed soprano Maria Callas takes the stage through hologram technology.

The Hunt

7pm | 9.22 | The Toledo Club

Rossini, Ravel, and Mozart, String Quartet

in B-Flat Major “The Hunt.”

Mahler’s Fifth

8pm | 9.27 & 9.28 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

The season opens with Music Director Alain Trudel leading the Toledo Symphony through a musical journey that begins with Trudel’s own written work, Rhea, then goes into Korngold’s lyrical, film-score-inspired Violin Concerto, and ends with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, a sublime masterpiece famed for its heart-wrenching Adagietto. Liza Ferschtmann, above, joins on violin.

October, 2019

Pixar in Concert

8pm | 10.5 | The Stranahan Theater

Pixar began capturing imaginations in 1995 with Toy Story and has since changed the world of filmmaking and animation. Experience your favorite Pixar films— including Cars, WALL•E, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and Brave— in a new way— in concert with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. This visually stunning, high-definition, multimedia family show features video montages of memorable clips with a live TSO score.

The Three Bs

2pm | 10.12 | The Valentine Theater

Bach, Bizet, and Beethoven.

Lemony Snicket’s The Composer is Dead

8pm | 10.19 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

A mysterious and musical evening featuring the music of Fantasia, Ann Arbor composer Michael Daugherty’s tribute to Liberace, and more.

Halloween Spooktacular

3pm | 10.27 | The Valentine Theater.

Scary fun, a TSO tradition.

November, 2019

Slavonic Dances

7pm | 11.17 | The Toledo Club

Bartók, Kodály, Dohnányi and selections from Dvorák’s Slavonic Dances.

Dvorák’s Cello Concerto

8pm | 11.22 & 11.23 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Cellist Julian Schwarz returns to perform Dvorák, plus two works inspired by rivers— Smetana’s The Moldau a

Itzhak Perlman Plays The Music of John Williams

8pm | 11.12 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

You heard Perlman’s haunting violin play composer John Williams’ score in Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning film, Schindler’s List. Now, hear the violin virtuoso play other memorable Williams scores (Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, among others) during his fifth appearance with the TSO, the first in 14 years, during this special one night only performance.

December, 2019

Christmas at the Peristyle

3pm | 12.7 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

A holiday tradition with the Toledo Opera Chorus, Toledo Symphony School of Music students, and Santa.

Handel’s Messiah

4pm | 12.8 | Rosary Cathedral.

Local choirs and talented soloists join Sara Jobin as conductor.

January, 2020

Symphonic Surprises

2pm | 1.11 | The Valentine Theater

Haydn, Stravinsky, and Mozart.

Rachmaninoff’s Third

8pm | 1.17 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Russian pianist Olga Kern returns.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

8pm | 1.25 | The Stranahan Theater

Goldsberry entered the spotlight as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, earning her a Tony and a Grammy Award, and high praise from fans of musicals everywhere. See her live with the TSO as she brings Broadway to Toledo with music from favorites like Rent and The Lion King. Goldsberry will also perform original songs based on the poetry of Maya Angelou.

Dreams & Prayers

7pm | 1.26 | The Toledo Club

Paganini, Piazzolla, and Golijov’s The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind.

The Nutcracker

2pm & 7pm, 12.14 | 2pm, 12.15

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

The Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker persists as a magical holiday tradition through beautiful dancing, gorgeous scenery, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score performed live by the TSO. See why it’s the region’s #1 Nutcracker during the Toledo Ballet’s 79th annual performance. Lisa Mayer-Lang as artistic director and Gen Horiuchi as choreographer, with support by Lisa Mayer-Lang and Marie Vogt.

February, 2020

Carmina Burana

8pm | 2.14 & 2.15 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

BGSU choruses and Toledo Ballet dancers join to perform Carl Orff’s awe-inspiring tale of fortune and fate.

Ben Folds

8pm | 2.2 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

He’s collaborated with everyone from William Shatner to Regina Spektor and “Weird Al” Yankovic, now he’s joining the TSO for the first time. The modern piano rockstar and multi-platinum artist will perform some of his hits— including “Luckiest,” “Capable of Anything,” and “Landed”— with the orchestra during a special spotlight performance.

Straus and his Idol

2pm | 2.29 | The Valentine Theater

Strauss and Mozart.

March, 2020

A Brahms Celebration

7pm | 3.1 | The Toledo Club

Three pieces by Brahms.

Aubrey Logan

8pm | 3.21 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Multi-octave vocalist Aubrey Logan brings an evening of jazz, soul, classic rock, and more.

Le Mozart Noir

2pm | 3.28 | The Valentine Theater

Lully, Mozart, and Saint-Georges.

Love Songs

8pm | 3.13 & 3.14 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Baritone Sidney Outlaw is lauded by The San Francisco Chronicle as “an opera powerhouse” and The New York Times as a “terrific singer.” Swoon to his rich and velvety voice during an evening dedicated to songs and stories of love. The program begins with bittersweet harmonies in Lili Boulanger’s little-known work Of a Sad Evening, and then Outlaw will sings Gustav Mahler’s wistful Songs of a Wayfarer, before the evening ends with Brahms’ fourth and final symphony. Alain Trudel as conductor.

April, 2020

Spanish Spectacular

8pm | 4.3 & 4.4 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Internationally admired The Spanish Brass brings a dynamic evening featuring favorites, including Manuel de Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat Suit.

The Evolution of Dance

8pm | 4.18 | The Stranahan Theater

Houston’s inspirational Fly Dance Company combines 150 years of dance styles into a two-hour, boundary-defying show.

Stravinsky’s Petrushka

8pm | 4.24 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

A deadly love triangle takes the stage for this groundbreaking production, featuring dancers performing new and original choreography. In addition, audiences will enjoy Ravel’s poem, La Valse, and a world premier of Origin Story by local composer Chistropher Dietz. Casey Gsell, TSO Principal Bassoon, says: “I am really excited to play Stravinsky’s Petrushka next season. In high school, I saw a videotape of Rudolf Nureyev dancing Petrushka and I was totally blown away. I’ve loved it ever since. The music is so colorful and evocative.”

May, 2020

Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf

7pm, 5.1 | 3pm, 5.2 | The Valentine Theater

The Toledo Ballet joins the TSO to present the classic fable.

Beethoven’s Archduke

7pm | 5.3 | The Toledo Club

Debussy, Sforzini, Beethoven, and Pärt’s haunting Spiegel Im Spiegel.

A Tribute to Louis Armstrong

8pm | 5.9 | The Stranahan Theater

Be prepared to dance during virtuosic jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling’s magnetic and heartfelt tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Stripling’s swoon-worthy vocals and dazzling trumpet technique will electrify the audience as he performs Armstrong favorites, including his signature version of “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In.”

Ring Without Words

8pm | 5.15 & 5.16 | Toledo Museum Of Art Peristyle

Composer Richard Wagner’s foreboding epic, The Ring Of The Nibelung, is more accessible through Lorin Maazel’s arrangement of the greatest moments.

June, 2020

Second City with Colin Mochrie

8pm | 6.6 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

Can you combine sketch comedy with orchestral arrangements? In this production with improv giants, The Second City, two seemingly different worlds blend together for a satirical but loving look at the symphony orchestra. Colin Mochrie, from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, takes the stage for this uniquely fun show featuring original orchestra songs, sketch comedy and more.