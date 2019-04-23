Toledo Symphony Orchestra’s 76th Season

What do Toy Story, Louis Armstrong, holograms and Strauss have in common? They are all part of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra’s next season. From improv comedy to sweeping river-inspired arrangements, and a new dance series, the TSO’s 76th season offers surprises.
September, 2019
Callas in Concert
8pm | 9.10 | The Stranahan Theater
The late famed soprano Maria Callas takes the stage through hologram technology.
The Hunt
7pm | 9.22 | The Toledo Club
Rossini, Ravel, and Mozart, String Quartet
in B-Flat Major “The Hunt.”
Mahler’s Fifth
8pm | 9.27 & 9.28 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
The season opens with Music Director Alain Trudel leading the Toledo Symphony through a musical journey that begins with Trudel’s own written work, Rhea, then goes into Korngold’s lyrical, film-score-inspired Violin Concerto, and ends with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, a sublime masterpiece famed for its heart-wrenching Adagietto. Liza Ferschtmann, above, joins on violin.
October, 2019
Pixar in Concert
8pm | 10.5 | The Stranahan Theater
Pixar began capturing imaginations in 1995 with Toy Story and has since changed the world of filmmaking and animation. Experience your favorite Pixar films— including Cars, WALL•E, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and Brave— in a new way— in concert with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. This visually stunning, high-definition, multimedia family show features video montages of memorable clips with a live TSO score.
The Three Bs
2pm | 10.12 | The Valentine Theater
Bach, Bizet, and Beethoven.
Lemony Snicket’s The Composer is Dead
8pm | 10.19 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
A mysterious and musical evening featuring the music of Fantasia, Ann Arbor composer Michael Daugherty’s tribute to Liberace, and more.
Halloween Spooktacular
3pm | 10.27 | The Valentine Theater.
Scary fun, a TSO tradition.
November, 2019
Slavonic Dances
7pm | 11.17 | The Toledo Club
Bartók, Kodály, Dohnányi and selections from Dvorák’s Slavonic Dances.
Dvorák’s Cello Concerto
8pm | 11.22 & 11.23 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Cellist Julian Schwarz returns to perform Dvorák, plus two works inspired by rivers— Smetana’s The Moldau a
Itzhak Perlman Plays The Music of John Williams
8pm | 11.12 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
You heard Perlman’s haunting violin play composer John Williams’ score in Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning film, Schindler’s List. Now, hear the violin virtuoso play other memorable Williams scores (Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, among others) during his fifth appearance with the TSO, the first in 14 years, during this special one night only performance.
December, 2019
Christmas at the Peristyle
3pm | 12.7 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
A holiday tradition with the Toledo Opera Chorus, Toledo Symphony School of Music students, and Santa.
Handel’s Messiah
4pm | 12.8 | Rosary Cathedral.
Local choirs and talented soloists join Sara Jobin as conductor.
January, 2020
Symphonic Surprises
2pm | 1.11 | The Valentine Theater
Haydn, Stravinsky, and Mozart.
Rachmaninoff’s Third
8pm | 1.17 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Russian pianist Olga Kern returns.
Renée Elise Goldsberry
8pm | 1.25 | The Stranahan Theater
Goldsberry entered the spotlight as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, earning her a Tony and a Grammy Award, and high praise from fans of musicals everywhere. See her live with the TSO as she brings Broadway to Toledo with music from favorites like Rent and The Lion King. Goldsberry will also perform original songs based on the poetry of Maya Angelou.
Dreams & Prayers
7pm | 1.26 | The Toledo Club
Paganini, Piazzolla, and Golijov’s The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind.
The Nutcracker
2pm & 7pm, 12.14 | 2pm, 12.15
Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
The Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker persists as a magical holiday tradition through beautiful dancing, gorgeous scenery, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score performed live by the TSO. See why it’s the region’s #1 Nutcracker during the Toledo Ballet’s 79th annual performance. Lisa Mayer-Lang as artistic director and Gen Horiuchi as choreographer, with support by Lisa Mayer-Lang and Marie Vogt.
February, 2020
Carmina Burana
8pm | 2.14 & 2.15 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
BGSU choruses and Toledo Ballet dancers join to perform Carl Orff’s awe-inspiring tale of fortune and fate.
Ben Folds
8pm | 2.2 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
He’s collaborated with everyone from William Shatner to Regina Spektor and “Weird Al” Yankovic, now he’s joining the TSO for the first time. The modern piano rockstar and multi-platinum artist will perform some of his hits— including “Luckiest,” “Capable of Anything,” and “Landed”— with the orchestra during a special spotlight performance.
Straus and his Idol
2pm | 2.29 | The Valentine Theater
Strauss and Mozart.
March, 2020
A Brahms Celebration
7pm | 3.1 | The Toledo Club
Three pieces by Brahms.
Aubrey Logan
8pm | 3.21 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Multi-octave vocalist Aubrey Logan brings an evening of jazz, soul, classic rock, and more.
Le Mozart Noir
2pm | 3.28 | The Valentine Theater
Lully, Mozart, and Saint-Georges.
Love Songs
8pm | 3.13 & 3.14 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Baritone Sidney Outlaw is lauded by The San Francisco Chronicle as “an opera powerhouse” and The New York Times as a “terrific singer.” Swoon to his rich and velvety voice during an evening dedicated to songs and stories of love. The program begins with bittersweet harmonies in Lili Boulanger’s little-known work Of a Sad Evening, and then Outlaw will sings Gustav Mahler’s wistful Songs of a Wayfarer, before the evening ends with Brahms’ fourth and final symphony. Alain Trudel as conductor.
April, 2020
Spanish Spectacular
8pm | 4.3 & 4.4 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Internationally admired The Spanish Brass brings a dynamic evening featuring favorites, including Manuel de Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat Suit.
The Evolution of Dance
8pm | 4.18 | The Stranahan Theater
Houston’s inspirational Fly Dance Company combines 150 years of dance styles into a two-hour, boundary-defying show.
Stravinsky’s Petrushka
8pm | 4.24 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
A deadly love triangle takes the stage for this groundbreaking production, featuring dancers performing new and original choreography. In addition, audiences will enjoy Ravel’s poem, La Valse, and a world premier of Origin Story by local composer Chistropher Dietz. Casey Gsell, TSO Principal Bassoon, says: “I am really excited to play Stravinsky’s Petrushka next season. In high school, I saw a videotape of Rudolf Nureyev dancing Petrushka and I was totally blown away. I’ve loved it ever since. The music is so colorful and evocative.”
May, 2020
Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf
7pm, 5.1 | 3pm, 5.2 | The Valentine Theater
The Toledo Ballet joins the TSO to present the classic fable.
Beethoven’s Archduke
7pm | 5.3 | The Toledo Club
Debussy, Sforzini, Beethoven, and Pärt’s haunting Spiegel Im Spiegel.
A Tribute to Louis Armstrong
8pm | 5.9 | The Stranahan Theater
Be prepared to dance during virtuosic jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling’s magnetic and heartfelt tribute to Louis Armstrong.
Stripling’s swoon-worthy vocals and dazzling trumpet technique will electrify the audience as he performs Armstrong favorites, including his signature version of “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In.”
Ring Without Words
8pm | 5.15 & 5.16 | Toledo Museum Of Art Peristyle
Composer Richard Wagner’s foreboding epic, The Ring Of The Nibelung, is more accessible through Lorin Maazel’s arrangement of the greatest moments.
June, 2020
Second City with Colin Mochrie
8pm | 6.6 | Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle
Can you combine sketch comedy with orchestral arrangements? In this production with improv giants, The Second City, two seemingly different worlds blend together for a satirical but loving look at the symphony orchestra. Colin Mochrie, from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, takes the stage for this uniquely fun show featuring original orchestra songs, sketch comedy and more.