Make reservations for a 5-course dinner paired with La Crema wines at Plat8, your chance to have a decadent meal with fine wine and to hang out with Eric Johannsen, the winemaker himself. Seats for Plat8’s wine events fill quickly, so call to reserve today. $75 per person plus tax and tip.

6:30-9:30pm. Monday, April 1. Plat8, 4330 Central Ave. 419-214-0370. facebook.com/Plat8