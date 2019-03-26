Soup, salad, and social justice

Terry Glazer, community activist and former CEO of United North, will give a presentation as part of the First Thursday Luncheon Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. With the series’ focus on social justice issues, Glazer’s “Organizing the Community for Social Action” will provide a practical approach to mobilizing communities. Entry fee includes a soup and salad lunch served during the lecture.

$15 cash or check at door. Noon-1:15pm. Thursday, April 4. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St.

RSVP to FirstThursdayToledo@gmail.com. 419-243-4214. Stpaulstoledo.org.