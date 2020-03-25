Curbside Food Blessings at The Blarney

Keep that Easter weekend feel this year by having your meal blessed curbside at the Blarney downtown, at 601 Monroe, at the corner of Huron.

The Historic Church of St. Patrick’s traditional Easter food blessing will continue this year, with the cooperation and help of Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney.

On Holy Saturday, April 11, Reverend Monsignor Christopher P. Vasko of The Historic Church of St. Patrick’s, and another priest, will perform a food blessing for meals purchased from The Blarney and for food that community members bring with them curbside.

The celebration will include bagpipers and Toledo Police will help manage the flow of traffic.

Monsignor Vasko will bless meals from 1-4pm, and dinners ordered in advance from the Blarney can be picked up from 1-7pm. As of Friday morning, April 10, The Blarney has more than 700 meal orders.

To listen to Ed Beczynski explain further on our Toledo Talks podcast, click here.

Blarney Easter Dinner options

Easter Dinner packages for families of two, four, six and eight may still be available to pre-order. Each meal package includes a choice of two proteins, one starch, one vegetable, a garden salad, herb and cheese bread, compound butter, and coffee cake.

Protein options: Bourbon honey glazed ham, oven-roasted turkey, carved corn beef, Stanley’s Market kielbasa, ½ broasted chicken, and center-cut pork loin. For the full menu, including prices, additional options, extras and more, visit blarneyeasterdinner.com.

The Blarney is located in downtown Toledo at 601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com