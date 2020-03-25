READER CHECK-UP: 6 Questions For You

. April 10, 2020.
Toledo City Paper Reader Check-Up
We'll publish the most insightful, funny answers and make you famous. (Credit: SF)
Social distancing isn’t easy. We want to hear how you’re handling this new way of life. 

  • As we spend more time at home, many of us are rekindling old friendships. WHO are you reconnecting with?
  • WHAT are you doing to stay entertained and engaged? 
  • WHERE do you miss going the most? 
  • We’re all mourning the loss of a normal life. WHEN did it truly hit you? 
  • During this time of uncertainty, we all have a laundry list of anxieties, with some weighing heavier than others. WHY are you concerned? 
  • HOW are you feeling, really? 

Send us your answers to any, or all, of the questions below to submissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com.