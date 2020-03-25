City Talks – The Blarney Pub Owner Ed Becynski

In City Talks #9, The Blarney Irish Pub Owner Ed Becynski discusses moving forward after the business nightmare of canceling his tavern’s legendary days-long St. Patrick’s Day festivities by hosting curbside pickup Easter dinners blessed by The Historic Church of St. Patrick Monsignor Chris Vasko.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at editsubmissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com