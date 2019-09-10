Bourbon Workshop at Registry Bistro

Prefer your bourbon neat? Let Registry Bistro attempt to change your mind during their September Craft Cocktail Workshop, Bourbon Appreciation 2.0. The hands-on mixology experience includes nibbles and a history lesson. Other upcoming classes include Cocktail Obscurities (October 16), Festive Winter Warmers (November 20), and Vodka Drinks with Bubbly Tops (December 18). Space is limited, reserve your spot in advance.

$25 per guest + tax and gratuity.

6pm | Wednesday, September 18

Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St.

419-725-0444 | Registrybistro.com