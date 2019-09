Modern/contemporary soul singer Chaka Khan and her too perfect band grace the Promenade Park outdoor stage for one more taste of summer. Chaka Khan, known for 80s hits like “I Feel For You” and “I’m Every Woman” has never quit the beat. The artist’s newest single “Like Sugar” is an instant funk dance classic with a killer bass line, old school turn-arounds and high powered vocals from Khan.

$15-$45 | 6pm | Friday, September 20

Promenade Park 250 Water St. | chakakhan.com