Bavarian Sports Club’s Traubenfest

A weird cross between a murder mystery party and a wine tasting, the Traubenfest is the Bavarian Sports Club’s wildly popular fundraising event. The ceiling of the Chalet at Oak Shade Grove will be covered in wine bottles, and it is up to you to try and “steal” one of them. But watch out, undercover cops are everywhere to “arrest” you if they catch you in the act! Music and a cash bar add to the fun of the evening.

$16 | 6-11:55pm | Saturday, November 23

The Chalet, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon

419-356-7668 | bavariansportsclub.org