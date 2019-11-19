Holiday Strolls in Old West End

Explore the fantastic architecture and stunning interiors of five beautiful Victorian-era Old West End homes, all festively decorated for the season, during The Women of The Old West End’s 2019 Tours de Noel. The Tour includes a gift boutique and a stop at the First Congregational Church, which will offer handmade goods, the Arboretum Cookie Walk, and more. Pre-sale tickets are available through November 30 for $12 at area locations, including Black Kite Coffee, Sautter’s Market, Walt Churchill stores, and more. Day-of tickets are $15 to tour each home or $5 for a single home tour. Children ages 13 and under are free with an adult.

Noon-7pm | Sunday, December 1

For more information, visit womenoftheoldwestend.com.