The REAL Black Friday

Get out on the biggest shopping day of the year and support some amazing local businesses at Bethlehem Baptist Church on November 29. Experience the second annual REAL Black Friday shopping event as representatives from African American-owned area businesses showcase their wares. Admission is free and door prizes will be given every hour, so stop by and support these great area entrepreneurs!

11am-5pm | Friday, November 29

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1430 W Bancroft St.

419-989-6771 | Ivinstitute.org | Free