Avocado and Cheese, a match made in Toledo

A new local business offers delicious, fresh and made-to-order charcuterie boards. Avocado and Cheese LLC is the creation of Toledo mom Alisa Gafeney, who has been passionate about food for years. She began the business in May, an idea born of quarantine-induced boredom. Customers choose from a variety of meat and cheeses for their board and Gafeney takes care of the rest. Her creations are mouth-watering appetizer trays perfect for any socially-distant gathering, or even if you just want to eat it all yourself.

To place an order, visit facebook.com/avocadoandcheese.