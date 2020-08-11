2020 Bloody Mary Roundup

Looking for a snack perched on a glass? The Bloody Mary has been satisfying the hungry and thirsty since the early 1900s. Want to find the best Mary for you? Check out our round-up of the best local spots. You’re welcome.

Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St | 419-243-5350 | theatticonadams.com

The Attic on Adams creates an impeccable Bloody Mary with a secret house-made mix, hot pepper infused Vodka, and as an added option, cucumber juice for a gazpacho twist. The Sunday Bloody Mary is extra special, served with bacon and extra toppings not offered throughout the week.

Sunday | $4 (2-8pm)

Daily | $6

Bar 145 & Reset

5305 Monroe St | 419-593-0073 | bar145toledo.com

Sundays | 11:30am-4pm

Looking for a little extra fun with your Bloody Mary? The 145 Bloody Mary Bar features 50 Cent’s EFFEN® Vodka, both regular and cucumber variety.

Sunday | $8

Daily | $5.50

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St | 567-318-1050 | barlouie.com

Bar Louie starts their Mary off with a Zing-Zang based mix, Absolut Peppar vodka, and then kick it up a few degrees with their special “Bar Louie Hot Sauce” among other spices. They then top this Ultimate Mary with lemon, lime, bleu cheese olives, provolone, pickle, bacon, celery, and a celery salted rim!

Daily | $5.75

Ultimate | $9

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St | 419-841-7999 | bierstubetoledo.com

The Stube has crafted a delightfully simple Mary with a house-made mix topped off with pickles and olives. During football season, they also run a special Mary with a topping consisting of sausage, olives and various cheeses.

Daily | $6

Cocoa House

7400 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI | 734-224-7051 | facebook.com/CocoaHouseLounge

Sundays | Noon-5pm

Don’t let some bartender decide what you do or don’t want to adorn your tomato-based vodka beverage. If you want shrimp, prosciutto, salami, bacon, pickled veggies, cheese, etc. in your ice cold Mary, Cocoa House lets you built your own monstrosities.

Regular | Vodka + $2.50

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd | 419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Bloody Mary Bar | Saturday, 7am-3pm & Sunday, 11am-3pm

Distinguish your Mary with American staples including house-infused vodkas: hot pepper, bacon, or garlic pepper variety.

Sat/ Sun | $5.50

Daily | $5

The Dorr Street Cafe

5243 Dorr St | 419-531-4446 | dorrstreetcafe.com

What’s in the classic Bloody? Three drops of A.1., three drops of Worcestershire, three drops of Frank’s Red Hot, three olives, celery, and vodka. This perfect trifecta of a drink achieves a prime flavor with their signature house mix and is then taken to the next level with added celery salt and pepper.

Sundays | $3

Daily | $3.75

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Hwy, Holland | 419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Firepit Grille doesn’t discriminate against “different” Mary lovers offering four delicious pint-sized Bloody Marys. Each Mary is rimmed with celery salt and each mix has been chosen to achieve a balanced taste profile.

Sunday | $5

Daily | $7

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St Clair St | 419-724-2337 |

hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

Their selection of over 48 beers on tap is impressive, but they also have a Bloody Mary that will give any baseball fan the mojo needed for the big game. All the fan has to do is name a vodka and spice level and let Fleetwood’s do the rest.

Daily | $8

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company

26611 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg | 419-873-6101 | greatblackswampbrewing.com

GBSB has turned the Bloody Mary into an art, starting their masterpiece with Zing Zang mixer, a choice of eight vodkas, an array of intense flavors achieved with spices and sauces, olive and pickle juice, and their house-made “special sauce.”

Daily | $6

Homeslice Pizza

28 S St Clair St | 419-724-7437 | www.homeslice419.com

Homeslice reinvents the Mary through their signature house mix and toppings. Topped with olive, lemon, lime, and pepperoncini, this Mary is sure to satisfy all walks of life with a serving of unexpected spices and flavors which mingle on the palate.

Daily | $5

ICE Restaurant & Bar

405 Madison Ave. | 419-246-3339 | icetoledo.com

From top to bottom, an exceptional choice. This Toledo favorite begins with their house-made mix made using Tony Packos pickle juice and goes from there with olive, lemon and lime. Each Mary is made with either Smirnoff or Grey Goose.

Inside the Five

5703 Main St., Sylvania | 567-408-7212 | insidethefivebrewing.com

You can either sample Inside the Five’s standard Bloody Mary, or dare yourself to tackle their Ultimate version garnished with meats, cheeses, candied bacon and more.

Daily | $6

Ultimate Bloody Mary | $14

Manhattan’s Pub ’n Cheer

1516 Adams St | 419-243-6675 | manhattanstoledo.com

Sunday Bloody Sunday! Manhattan’s has something for everyone with a bomb-diggity Bloody Mary Bar and full breakfast buffet every Sunday.

Sunday | $5.50+

Daily | $5.50+

Oliver House Cafe & Mutz

27 Broadway St | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com/mutz-sports-bar

This satisfying and refreshing Bloody Mary is one of the most intriguing on the list. Each Mary is topped with whatever is fresh in the kitchen. No two Marys are alike because the servers like to have fun with them.

Daily | $5

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com

Every Sunday, Rosie’s brunch menu sees its own spin on the Mary, though if you want premium vodka there will be an upcharge.

Sundays | $6.50

TGIFridays Toledo

1334 Bernath Pkwy | 419-866-1798 | tgifridays.com

Offered daily.

Thank Goodness It’s Friday. Friday’s creates a Bloody Mary using their special “Friday’s” mix and Grey Goose vodka, and then top it with lime, celery, and an olive.

| $5

Wesley’s Bar & Grill

1201 Adams St | 419-255-3333 | wesleysbar.com

Sticking with the basics, Wesley’s takes Zing-Zang to the next level by adding Worcestershire, salt, pepper, Sriracha powder, vegan mustard, and a splash of pickle juice. For an added kick, Wesley’s has a special cajun-seasoned rim upon request.

Daily | $5

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St Clair St | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Feelin’ Durty? Stop into Ye Olde Durty Bird for a flavor-infused Bloody Mary with their signature housemade mix, “The Filthy Durty.”

Sunday | $9.50+

Daily | $6.50+