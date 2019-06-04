A Weekend Warrior’s Brunch Bucket List

Some weekends require more than cereal. Maybe you need to fill your belly with carbs to soak up the alcohol. Maybe you want a place to meet up with friends. Maybe you’re looking for an excuse to spend just a little bit longer with that special someone. Whatever your dilemma, brunch is always a good answer. Consider these highlights from Toledo’s many eclectic options.

BB – Boozy Breakfast



31 Hundred Restaurant & Bar

3100 Glendale Ave

419-324-1795 | 31hundredrestaurant.com

Breakfast Buffet | 6am-11am, Daily

This elegant restaurant seated within the Radisson Hotel features a breakfast buffet all days of the week, serving up early morning classics, like Eggs Benedict and custom-made omelettes, as well as an assortment of entrees from the griddle.

Black Kite Coffee and Pies

2499 Collingwood Blvd

419-720-5820 | facebook.com/BlackKiteCoffee

Brunch Hours | 10am-2pm, Sunday

At Black Kite Coffee and Pies, the staff is committed to variety in its brunch offerings. Every weekend, Black Kite offers a brunch menu filled with unique options, such as the Buddha Bowl, Monte Cristo, Breakfast Sopes and more.

Bleak House Coffee

612 Adams St

419-740-1125 | bleakhousecoffee.com

Brunch Hours | 9am-2pm, Saturday and Sunday

Modern aesthetic meets classic cafe at Bleak House, and weekenders can now enjoy savory options, like pastries and quiche, along with the House’s excellent brunch on both days of the weekend.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana — BB

5001 Monroe St

419-472-1200 | bravoitalian.com

Brunch Hours | 11am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday

Franklin Park Mall’s branch of this Italian chain offers a weekend brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday until 3pm. Entrees like a Sicilian Omelette, Stuffed French Toast and Eggs and Bacon couple the traditional American brunch with a unique twist.

Brim House — BB

444 N. Summit St

419-243-7664 | brimhousetoledo.com

Brunch Hours | 7am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday

Stationed inside the Renaissance Hotel, this laidback eatery features an array of signatures, such as Chicken and Corn Waffles, Avocado Tostada and the Crabcake “Benedict,” as well as a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar starting at 10am.

The Cafe at Maumee Bay

27 Broadway St

419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com/thecafe

11am-2pm, Daily

Situated in the historic Oliver House, this quaint spot with an urban atmosphere offers international bistro fare. Some featured items on the brunch menu include Eggs Benedict, quiche of the day, and corned beef hash and eggs.

Champion’s Club Bar and Grille at Brandywine Country Club BB

6904 Salisbury Rd, Maumee

419-866-3444 | brandywinecc.com

11am-2pm, Monday-Saturday | 10am-2pm, Sunday

Inside the Brandywine Country Club, Champion’s Club offers great lunch eats most any day of the week, but Sunday’s brunch menu features $4 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as a make-your-own crepes and pancake station.

Doc Watson’s — BB

1515 S. Byrne Rd

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

11am-2am, Monday | 7am-2am, Tuesday-Saturday | 8am-2am, Sunday

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

In addition to traditional sports bar fare, Watson’s also offers a full slate of breakfast options like Steak and Eggs, omelettes and breakfast nachos. Make sure to try their famous Bloody Mary bar, which includes house-infused vodka and $4 Mimosas all day on Sunday.

Executive on the Main — BB

5629 Main St, Sylvania

419-517-4448 | executivediners.com

7am-3pm, Monday-Friday | 7am-3pm, Saturday-Sunday

Executive’s menu and atmosphere are much more welcoming and homespun than its businesslike moniker would suggest, with brunch options, including the mouth-watering Hangover (an amalgamation of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and more) and numerous varieties of Mimosa.

Firepit Grille — BB

7723 Airport Hwy, Holland

419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-3pm, Sunday

Firepit’s buffet offers classic breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy and French Toast, along with entrees like Smoked Salmon, Roasted Turkey and BBQ Chicken. For those who like some spirit with their brunch, the grille also offers $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas until 9pm.

The Flying Joe — BB

2130 Preston Pkwy, Perrysburg

419-931-0273 | www.theflyingjoe.com

6:30am-6pm, Monday-Thursday | 6:30am-7pm, Friday | 8am-7pm, Saturday | 8am-6pm, Sunday

This charming coffee shop sits inside Levis Commons, providing a fix of brew to shoppers and passerbys alike. Besides hunger-breaking breakfast pastries, the Joe offers Bloody Marys, Mimosas plus other cocktails to add some spice.

Fowl and Fodder

614 Adams St

419-214-1588, Adams St | fowlandfodder.com

8am-10pm Monday-Saturday | 10am-4pm Sunday

Located both downtown and along Central Avenue, this sit-in invites brunch-aficionados to “taste the 419,” including a full-course menu with “Wakey Wakey All Day” breakfast, which features selections like Chicken and Waffles, Breakfast Chorizo Tacos, and its very own Fowl in the Nest Croissant.

Glass City Cafe

1107 Jackson St

419-241-4519 | glasscitycafe.net

8am-3pm, Monday-Saturday | 8am-2pm, Sunday

This Jackson St. staple is home to its signature Bluegrass Breakfast from 10am-1pm every Saturday. Alongside the live music, diners can enjoy delicious favorites like the Reuben Omelette or the Glass City Burger.

Granite City Food and Brewery — BB

2300 Village Dr, Maumee

419-878-9050 | gcfb.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-2pm, Sunday

In addition to dinner and drinks, Granite City features the Home of the Lawless Brunch, including omelets, French Toast and waffles made-to-order. The menu also offers lunch favorites and, most importantly, the franchise’s signature Caramel Rolls.

Hollywood Casino

1968 Miami St

419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Epic Buffet Sunday Brunch | 11am-4pm, Sunday

Epic Buffet has been a staple of the Hollywood Casino since its opening, offering a variety of all-you-can-eat cuisine for diners taking time out from high rolling on the main floor. On Sundays, the buffet becomes an epic brunch destination, with favorites like biscuits and gravy and custom-made omelettes.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer — BB

1516 Adams St

419-243-6675 | manhattanstoledo.com

Brunch Buffet | 10am-2pm, Sunday

Manhattan’s usual menu comes with such New York-themed fare as the South Street Cedar Plank or the Manhattan’s Prime Rib. On Sundays, though, the restaurant becomes one of the premier brunch stops in Toledo, with its all-you-can-eat buffet featuring a slew of traditional breakfast items, as well as a bottomless coffee and Mimosa included.

Plate 21

3664 Rugby Dr

419-385-2121 | plate21.business.site

7am-4pm, Monday-Friday | 7:30am-3pm Saturday and Sunday

Those seeking a coffee fix with their brunch should swing into Plate 21. The shop features a multitude of drinks supplied from Michigan-based Madcap Coffees, alongside various selections of sandwiches, pastries and more.

Plate One

420 Madison Ave

419-385-2121 | plate-one.business.site

7am-8pm, Monday-Friday | 9am-9pm, Saturday | Closed Sunday

Sitting below the Ohio Building downtown, this modernized coffee shop features an expanded breakfast and lunch menu from its Plate 21 derivative. Couple your meal with a cocktail or beer after 4pm.

Rosie’s Italian Grille — BB

606 N McCord Rd.

419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com

Brunch Hours | 11:30am-3pm, Sunday

Included with Rosie’s vast lunch and dinner cuisine is a tasty summer brunch. Alongside Italian-themed options, such as breakfast pizzas, paninis, and amaretto-dressed chicken and waffles, diners can couple their meal with a mimosa or Bloody Mary.

Rumors

5205 Monroe St

419-841-4529 | rumorstoledo.com

8am-11pm, Monday-Thursday | 8am-12am Friday and Saturday | 8am-10pm, Sunday

Brunch bargain hunters would be well served to check out Rumors, which in addition to its amazing dinner menu featuring falafil, steaks and more, offers half-price breakfast items until noon and continues serving until 5pm.

Sunrise Skillet

1855 S Reynolds Rd

567-315-8866 | facebook.com/SunriseSkillet

7am-2pm, Daily

A cozy joint for a great home-style brunch, Sunrise’s signature feature is—surprise!— skillets; Big Western, Cajun style, Ranchero and more. There’s plenty of other breakfast entrees to satisfy your hunger.

The Water’s Edge Restaurant

Maumee Bay State Park

419-836-1466 | maumeebaystateparklodge.com/waters-edge-restaurant

Brunch Buffet | 9:30am-1pm, Sunday

Beautiful views augment the fine dining at the Water’s Edge Restaurant, which is amplified by a wide selection of brunch favorites, including a variety of entrees selected weekly by the chef, as well as traditional faves like made-to-order omelets and a waffle bar.

Ye Olde Durty Bird — BB

2 S St Clair St

419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

The classic gastropub offers its own take on brunch with a selection of irresistible options, like a Bloody Mary Bar and Mimosas and their signature Big Country Open Face Sandwich. The Bird also hosts live jazz from 1-4pm for those looking to please their ears as well as their taste buds.