Zingermans’ Delicatessen’s Pie Pickup Truck is Coming in December

For those who live outside of Ann Arbor, it can be tricky to get your hands on those delicious baked goods from Zingerman’s. However, this holiday season, Zingerman’s Delicatessen’s Pie Pickup Truck will be making stops in Toledo, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Troy, and Oak Park. Whether you’re looking to stock a freezer, add a dessert to your intimate holiday table, or safely pick up holiday gifts, the Zingerman’s Pie Pickup Truck will have something for you!

“Since we’re all doing our part to exercise caution around gathering this winter to beat COVID-19, especially considering the latest State of Michigan order, the Deli is hitting the road to visit our pie-loving friends across the state this December to support safe holiday shopping,” said Rodger Bowser, head chef and managing partner of Zingerman’s Delicatessen. “Tucking one of our pot pies into your freezer for the next bone-chilling winter night is a special way you can warm up your dinner table this winter.”

Zingerman’s Pie Pickup Truck will have pies that are perfect for guesses with a sweet-tooth or who are looking for something savory. For those who would love a sweet pie, Zingerman’s Bakehouse specialty pies include: pumpkin, pecan, apple, cranberry walnut, chocolate chess, Jumbleberry, or a baby pie trio (where you can choose any 3 flavors of baby pies). If you want something more savory, you can try a range of Zingerman’s Delicatessen specialty pot pies including: chicken, mushroom, beef, turkey, lamb, or pork. The truck will also have read-to-gift treats such as hot cocoa mix, spiced pecans, stollen, and cranberry pecan bread.

Place your order by Tuesday, December 12 here. These are the dates and places that the Zingemrans’ Pie Pickup Truck will be visiting:

Saturday 12/19

Toledo, The Venues

Grand Rapids, Eastern Kille Distillery

Sunday 12/20

Kalamazoo, Green Door Distillery

Lansing, Michigrain Distillery

Monday 12/21

Troy, Big Beaver/I-75 (parking lot at 631 East Big Beaver)

696 Corridor, Gold Star Products

Zingermans’ Delicatessen. 422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor. 734-663-3354. zingermansdeli.com.