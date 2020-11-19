JumpStart makes an impact with Entrepreneur Showcase on December 1

Five area business owners will vie for $10,000 to help grow their business as part of JumpStart’s Entrepreneur Showcase on Tuesday, December 1 at 6pm.

The Showcase is the culmination of JumpStart’s Impact Program, a bi-annual 12-week course where business owners participate in an intensive assistance program to help advise and mentor them.

Participants in the Showcase will utilize their new knowledge to pitch their plan for growing their business to a panel of judges. Though the best presentation will garner $10,000, every participant will receive at least $2,500.

To watch the event, register here.