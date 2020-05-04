Where to Buy Face Masks Locally in Toledo Area

Toledoans are resilient. We aren’t strangers to struggle, and we face challenges head-on. With face masks in low supply, local artists, moms, designers and seamstresses stepped up and began sewing, donating, and selling face masks for those in need.

Buying local is more important now than ever, so if you’re looking for face masks as Ohio begins to reopen, consider these local sellers, many of whom have been working tirelessly to donate face masks to healthcare workers.

Rayna Scherer has a ton of fun designs (Star Wars, anyone) for kids and adults with porch pickup available (Old West End). $7.

Designer Jemma Hostetler (Old West End) has created face masks for those who still want to be fashionable without breaking the bank. Sold on Threadless ($17) and shipped to your house (shipping additional).

Julie Kaser (Sylvania) has plenty of options for all sizes in Oscar’s Garage. $7 adult with ear loops, $9 adult with tie straps, $5 Child. Shipping starting at $3.80 per package. Local pick-up available.

TutuAdorbow is a company started by Southview graduate Lauren Hartman Rismiller that has transitioned to making cute face masks for adults and kids alike. $12 with free shipping over $50.

Alli Snyder (Maumee) has been making and donating face masks for healthcare and essential workers but is now offering some for sale.

Local Etsy dealer, Tima’s Headbands, offers a combination face mask + headband for a cute and comfortable alternative to typical face masks! Children and adult sizes. Headband with face mask, $15.

Sara Zaciewski, former MSN, RN, is making, selling, and shipping adult and child-sized cloth masks from Millbury, Ohio.

Kala Brackett, in Oak Harbor, asks only for a donation to cover costs!

Elisha Mae Whitenack (Old West End) sews 2 layers of cotton with ties and a metal nose piece for $7 that can also be used as an N95 mask cover; $2 from each mask will be donated to charity. Essential workers receive a discount. Adult sizes available; tweens and children’s sizes coming soon.

Erin Kimberly has made over 350 face masks with her son in West Toledo! She offers porch pickup and shipping.

Stephanie Guittard Scigliano (Ottawa Hills) makes and sells them, as well as donates them to healthcare workers. There is even an interior pocket for an additional filter, as well as a nose wire to keep the mask in place. Children and adult sizes available; $10. Local pickup available; $5 shipping.

Erin Garber-Pearson (Old West End) sells her masks on a sliding scale of $10-15 based on income and $5 each for those who are unemployed. All masks have filters and a pocket to put in a new filter, as well as a wire nose bridge.

KPea Original offers adorable masks for little ones and adults, located in Elmore, Ohio, with shipping available. $10; use code LOCAL for pickup.

Jess Betz (Sylvania) makes face masks with a nose wire piece and filters. $5 muslin, $10 floral mask with ribbon, $15 floral mask with lace. Contact her on Facebook or Instagram.