Virtual Experience: Free online classes at the Fitness Shack

If you’re looking for a way to stay motivated and in shape during the next few weeks, Dr. Renee Mason and her staff at the Fitness Shack are offering free online classes.

Ever since the Shack was forced to close its doors for live classes on March 16, the Sylvania-based fitness center has begun holding virtual, live-streamed sessions free of charge on both its website and Facebook page.

In addition, the Fitness Shack’s Vimeo channel features a full archive of all online courses that have already occurred, so individuals don’t have to worry about missing out.

“Join us through live streaming, or join us whenever it is convenient for you to pull a class up and enjoy a class at home,” Dr. Mason said on the Fitness Shack Facebook page.

The Shack’s Real Food Kitchen is also taking orders for healthy take-home cuisine, with a meal for a family of four being offered for $22.50.