Virtual Experience: Tour the Port of Toledo’s history

Take a moment of your break at home to explore a big part of Glass City history as the National Museum of the Great Lakes presents its first online exhibit: Port of Toledo: Then & Now.

Visitors to the virtual tour will see a map of the Port with icons marking significant points. Rolling your cursor over these icons will display a vintage photo of the area, with more details just a click away.

Port of Toledo represents local icons in classic photographs. Some highlights include the Hans Hansen Welding Company, the Cherry St. Bridge and the two famous cranes nicknamed Big Lucas and Little Lucas, pictured below.

The photos displayed are courtesy of the Great Lakes Historical Society Collection at Bowling Green State University, Historical Collection of the Great Lakes at Bowling Green State University and Paul C. LaMarre, III.

The online exhibit is part of an effort to expand visitors’ ability to enjoy the Museum’s exhibits while it is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The museum’s website is offering increased access to virtual tours, and the Museum expects to announce a follow-up statement on public access no later than April 3, according to a press release.

You may have noticed that there is a lot of “then” and not a lot of “now” in the Then & Now exhibit. The National Museum of the Great Lakes is looking for skilled photographers to help fix that. If you’re interested contact the museum at shipwreck@nmgl.org.