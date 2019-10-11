Toledo Food Truck Guide

Toledo area diners don’t always have to travel to delicious food options— often the options will come to them.

Glass City fare is available from many area food trucks that make their way around Toledo and the surrounding areas. In February, Toledo City Council approved a zoning change that cleared the way for a new food truck park on Summit St., at the former home of Andre’s Lounge, 1337 N. Summit St., which could open later this summer.

Here is a guide to the offerings of the area’s mobile restaurants, a sampling of the tastes rolling around the city. (For specific information on each truck’s route, visit the sites listed under “more info.”)

2nd Chance Food Truck

419-349-5896. facebook.com/2ndChanceFoodTruck

Owner JD Rule is not only dedicated to serving delicious food, but helping others. All employees have recently been incarcerated or just coming out of a rehabilitation program. These individuals learn the aspects of running a business, customer service, menu building, etc., along with serving up unique sandwiches.

Antojitos Laredo Tacos

419-779-3881. facebook.com/antojitoslaredotacos

For authentic Mexican food, swing by 1025 Eleanor Avenue (the truck recently moved from Ashland and Bancroft) any lunchtime for Antojitos. In addition to their trademark street tacos, they also serve up delicious burritos and even elotes (grilled Mexican street corn). Quality Mexican at an affordable price.

Beastro Burger Truck

419-204-3782. facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck

“Our Specialty Is Burgers!” Beastro proudly exclaims at the top of its menu and, my goodness, they deliver. Everything from the simple “Plain Jane” burger to “The Beast” — a mouth-watering monster with two patties, two types of cheese, bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions and more — has given area hamburger aficionados a taste of heaven for two years now. In addition to regular stops in Toledo and Maumee, they are scheduled at a number of local concerts this summer.

Big C’s Smoked Barbeque

419-385-5950.

facebook.com/big-cs-barbeque-191659124203442

You won’t need to fire up the grill for your next barbeque outing; just swing over to Big C’s roadhouse on wheels! From backyard bashes, to fundraisers and even occupational outings, this BBQ paradise has been in the 419’s food game since 2003, serving up classics like pulled pork, chicken and brisket, paired with classics such as mashed potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw. Combine your sides with the signature “BBQ Parfait,” a unique layering topped with a grape tomato.

Brickyard Sloppy Joe

419-509-6429. traditionssauces.com

Since 2012, Donald Hill, along with other family members, created sweet and tangy sloppy joe sauces that can be found in local grocery stores. In May, they entered the food truck business to offer sloppy joe sandwiches with your choice of Original or Sweet Heat sauce, served with chips and a pickle.

Cheezy Does It

419-699-8533. facebook.com/cheezyconcessions

Indispensable in childhood, indispensable in adulthood; one’s love for mac and cheese cannot be thwarted, and thanks to Cheezy Does It, it’s made even more delectable. Sure, you can keep it simple with cheese and macaroni, but with this truck’s array of toppings, including chicken, pork, ground beef, bacon, corn, BBQ, ranch, and much more, should that even be an option? Cap it all off with Cheezy’s sweet selection of multi-flavored cake balls.

Country Lane BBQ

419-290-6991. facebook.com/CountryLaneBBQ

Craving some messy classics like pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, or a rack of ribs? Take a stroll down Country Lane’s menu and see for yourself the people-pleasing guilty pleasures. Found at the Bowling Green Farmers’ Market, Rossford’s Stroll-the-Street Market and more locations around the area, step right up and discover what a “Brisket Bomb” is.

Deet’s BBQ

419-893-2293. facebook.com/deetsbbq

Mouth-watering local smoky goodness is provided by Maumee’s own Deet’s BBQ. Offering chicken, beef, pork and St. Louis-style ribs that all but fall off the bone, everything is slow-cooked in-house. Deet’s truck can be regularly found in Maumee, Perrysburg and Toledo, as well as a recent added stop in Oregon.

The Displaced Chef

419-873-7388. facebook.com/DisplacedChef

Despite a full-fledged permanent location in Perrysburg, the Displaced Chef still offers an amazing variety of Cuban cuisine throughout the Toledo area. From tacos to platos cubanos (plates including shredded pork, beans and rice) and, of course, an authentic Cuban Sandwich filled with pork, ham, Swiss cheese and more.

Duce’s Dawgs

419-266-2161. ducesdawgs.com

With a made-from-scratch chili recipe stemming from the 50’s, this truck dedicates its service to the chili dog and chili mac. Order plates best paired with chili like fries, nachos and a bag taco, along from the famous mac and dawgs. Duce’s Dawgs also offers catering for all your party and celebration needs.

Eric’s Mobile Ice Cream Shop

facebook.com/ericsicecreamfactory

In addition to five physical locations in Defiance, Bryan and Bowling Green, Eric’s Ice Cream Factory offers its homemade ice cream on the road in Perrysburg, Maumee and around the Toledo area. For anyone who ever chased after an ice cream truck in their youth, Eric’s delicious variety will bring back happy summer memories.

Grumpy’s On The Go

419-241-6728. facebook.com/grumpysdeli

For anyone who has ever yearned for one of Grumpy’s famous Garbage Salads for lunch, but couldn’t make it downtown, don’t worry! With regular stops in Toledo, Perrysburg and at Westgate, the truck offers a scaled-down menu of sandwiches, pies and salad most days from 11-1 or “until we run out.”

Holey Toledough

419-810-7880. facebook.com/HoleyToledough

The double-pun of the shop’s title accentuates what are some of the tastiest homemade donuts in town. Buy some of the holey goodness at area Mac’s and Melts or visit the Toledough food truck throughout the Toledo area to satisfy your need for fried sweet dough and a cup of joe.

Infinite Zen Coffee and Noshery

419-819-2345. facebook.com/pg/8zencoffee

Coffee shops are certainly having a moment in Toledo, so it was only a matter of time before a coffee truck started serving up piping hot cups o’ joe. Infinite Zen offers all your favorite coffee classics like espresso drinks, lattes, and smoothies, but what we really want to try is the Cafe Zen – espresso with steamed milk and peanut butter – yes, please!

Iron Bean Coffee Co.

518-641-9917. facebook.com/theironbean

Divergent from the typical coffeehouse setting, Fred and Chanelle Dedrick’s Iron Bean coffee truck is a product of a dream becoming reality. This ever-expanding, USMC Veteran-owned brewery interlocks strength with your cup of joe, serving up hot and iced coffees, lattes, an espresso shot, and a nitro brew from the keg, all from a fittingly-robust military truck.

Jeanie’s Comfort Cuisine

419-376-4927. facebook.com/jeaniesweenie

Two words: Jeanie’s Weenies. The truck’s full name is “Jeanies Comfort Cuisine to the Rescue,” which it certainly will be for anyone who needs some down-home diner food on the go. Since 2012 this staple of Toledo and Maumee roadways has offered classic American food (hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, etc.) that is sure to satisfy while not busting your wallet.

Jimmy G’s Pit-Smoked BBQ

567-201-2920. facebook.com/JimmyGsBBQ

Some of the most mouth-watering altruism ever is served up by Jimmy G’s BBQ out of Fremont. After years of providing delicious pulled pork and brisket for area fundraisers, Jimmy G’s opened a brick-and-mortar location in Fremont, while still maintaining its road eats for lucky diners in Toledo, Maumee and Perrysburg.

Koral Hamburg Food Truck

419-704-1030. koralhamburg.com

Many expressed their sadness when Koral Hamburg closed their diner doors on February 28, 2015. But with this came a new reinvention of the restaurant a couple years later— a food truck that travels all around Toledo and surrounding areas, as well as offers catering for special events. The truck serves up fresh ‘n juicy, never frozen burgers and other favorite finger food sides like french fries and onion rings. The Koral Kardiac Burger with two quarter pound patties is a must try for the hungry foodie.

Lake Erie BBQ

567-868-9289. facebook.com/lakeeriebbq

This Northwood staple carries a classic lineup of backyard BBQ favorites across the 419 and beyond. Stack your plate with smoked baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, wings, chicken chunks, or a fresh serving of lakeside perch! Load your order ‘Lake Erie Style’ with a side coleslaw and a blend of Mexican cheeses, and stuff your face with the cheese, beans and pulled-pork-smothered loaded fries, for completion’s sake.

The Leaf And Seed

419-265-3163. facebook.com/pg/theleafandseed

The vegan community in Toledo is thriving and The Leaf and Seed’s success last season is proof of that. An all-vegan truck offering daily specials ranging from loaded nachos, crunchwrap supreme, and sweet potato/black bean tacos. Who knew comfort food could also be healthy? Find the truck in Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, and Toledo.

The Loaded Chicken

419-509-4936. facebook.com/theloadedchicken

This newly-established food truck is a shoo-in for chicken lovers of the 419. Couple a loaded bowl of mac ‘n cheese, fries or mashed potatoes with signatures such as the “Biscuit Waffle Sliders,” the “Famous Chicken on a Stick,” or a chicken tender basket, and you’ve got a match made in foodie heaven. There’s a kids menu, too, for any youngin’s wanting to feast.

Lyle’s Crepes

419-450-5910. facebook.com/lylescrepe

Lyle’s Crepes is a food truck offering the delicious combo of sweet and savory. The wedge-shaped crepe, dusted in powdered sugar, is served in an aesthetically-pleasing manner for your eyes and mouth to water. Menu choices like “Chocolate Orange,” “Strawberry Nutella,” and a “Lasagna Crepe” will leave you wanting more.

Manny’s Munchies

419-266-4787. facebook.com/mannysmunchies1

The name speaks for itself. Their signature dish; the pretzel calzone will melt in your mouth when your tastebuds crave the munchies. Their most popular dish is the Chicken Bacon Ranch calzone. Based in Bowling Green, Manny’s has plenty of stops in Toledo and Toledo area festivals.

Pepperoni Tony’s

419-307-2839. facebook.com/pepperonitonys

The operators of Toledo’s first mobile wood-fired pizza establishment offer a delectable selection of gourmet pizzas. Tony’s also offers catering for weddings, for those looking to surprise guests with a somewhat unconventional (but utterly delightful) food option.

Pop-Cycle Peddler

419-460-4318. facebook.com/popcyclepeddler

Rolling old-school, Pop-Cycle Peddler offers classic ice cream novelties served from the front of a tricycle. In addition to its route throughout Point Place and Toledo, Pop-Cycle can also be hired for special occasions, and a portion of their proceeds are donated to local non-profit programs.

Red Eye Pie

419-654-3036. facebook.com/redeyepie

As the 3rd place People’s Choice winner at Pizzapalooza 2019, stacked against 10 of the 419’s most renowned sliceshops, it’s clear that Red Eye doesn’t mess around. This roadrun pizzeria features classic pepperoni and cheese pies, as well as the fan-favorite “BBQ Chicken Mango Pizza,” a sure romp for your tastebuds.

Rosie’s Rolling Chef

rosiesrollingchef.com

Rosie’s Italian Grille has been satisfying Toledo diners for decades with its amazing authentic cuisine, and the Rolling Chef continues that tradition for diners on the go, offering delicious specialties like Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lasagna in downtown Toledo every weekday, as well as for catering and special events.

Rusty’s Road Trip

419-699-1307. Rustysroadtrip.com

Oh, sure, you can have one of the other wonderful dishes — bacon mac and cheese, tomato soup, crab rolls — but if you’re eating at Rusty’s, go for the Lake Erie Perch Basket. Area yellow perch, beer battered and deep fried, served with a side of French fries and homemade tartar sauce — if your mouth isn’t watering, you have no idea what you’re missing.

Smashdawgz

419-280-4670. facebook.com/smashdawgz/

Junkyard Curly Fries, the Smashdawgz Sandwich, Hawaiian Hot Dogs…come on. It’s a classic food truck. With classic service. We received a raving email from a very happy mouth: “Not only is their food good, but they are pleasant! Plus, I witnessed a woman who presented herself and said, “I have no money, but I am really hungry”. They gave her a big hot dog with all the fixings. This alone will bring me back.” Keep it food truck classy, Toledo.

Walle Rocket’s Grille

419-475-1975. facebook.com/wallerocketssportsbar

Walle Rocket’s food truck is a mobile foodie’s haven, featuring a menu stuffed with tacos, burritos, quesadillas, as well as chicken wings, ribs, fries, mac and cheese, and more! The truck’s often right in front of the bar, so get a round of drinks inside! Check on Facebook for the truck’s appearances and it’s selections for the day.

For more information on area food trucks and events, visit: toledofoodtrucks.com.

Know of a food truck that we missed? Let us know in the comments or email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com.