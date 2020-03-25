Toledo Songwriters Celebration: A Playlist of Local Gems

While we are all relegated to the world of online content on our couches, for the time being, it’s nice to remember the sheer amount of songwriting talent we have in our area. Here’s a short collection of sets and songs from your local musicians. All of them were filmed pre-COVID, but we’re hoping it isn’t too long before we can attend shows again.

Included here are bands and players from past and present: Emma Lee, Teamonade, Pawn Pawn, Bitch, Thunder!, Oliver Hazard, Kentucky Chrome, Excellent Enemies, The Antivillains, Ben Stalets, Whisper Disco, Twin Frames, Jason Kaminski, Drew Joseph, Jack and the Bear, Joe Woods, Zimmerman Twins, Golab, Kyle White, Matt Truman Ego Trip, Cherry, Take Weight, Bone Folder, and finally, the University of Toledo drumline, just because.