5 Virtual Events In Toledo: The Week of April 9

Need something to do? Toledoans are finding new ways to connect from a distance.

Here are five upcoming virtual events to add to your calendar:

Saturday, April 11 at 8pm

Spoken Toledo: Making Lemonade

When life gives you lemons…. You ask the community for stories about making lemonade. Join the Spoken Toledo for a virtual evening of connecting and storytelling on Facebook Live. Locals will tell tales about making the best of a bad situation. Storytellers can still sign up by contacting the Spoken Page through Facebook Messenger with a few lines about your story and an email address.

Thursday, April 16 at 5:30pm

Mud Hens Virtual Opening Day

Opening Day was originally scheduled for April 16, but COVID-19 complications postponed the big day. Fortunately, the unofficial Toledo holiday will go on as scheduled with a virtual opening day, featuring community activities, dance competitions, birthday celebrations, a stream of a classic Mud Hens game, and much more. Grab a drink, fire up the grill, and enjoy this homerun.

For more info on ways to participate, visit here.

Beginning Friday, April 17

Tree City Film Festival 2020

See the Sylvania Arts festival online from Friday, April 17 through Thursday, April 30. The film festival includes shorts from the 50 Hour Film Challenge, Shorties U, and more. To purchase pay-what-you-wish tickets, visit here.

Tuesdays & Thursdays at Noon

Virtual Power Hours with Women of Toledo

Women of Toledo, a group of area women community leaders and advocates, host a variety of Virtual Power Hour sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. In April, the series focuses on creativity. On April 14, join Zarinah El-Amin Naeem for a discussion about the new Netflix series called Self Made. On April 16, join Sierra Ortiz for a session about connecting with your family. You must RSVP to attend a session. For more information, as well as additional sessions and dates, visit womenoftoledo.org.

Daily, through May 2

Downtown Toledo Takeout Challenge

Take this challenge, hosted by Downtown Toledo, to support our restaurants open for carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. The first 50 people to complete the challenge will receive a customized Jūpmode t-shirt, and the top spender will receive a $150 gift certificate to The Chop House Toledo.

BONUS:

Toledo Aerial Media has transformed its incredible aerial photos into online puzzles. Check out the 252-piece Downtown Toledo puzzle and the 299-piece Downtown Perrysburg puzzle.