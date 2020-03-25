Where To Get Curbside Booze During Quarantine

We could all use a drink, couldn’t we?

It’s been a tumultuous and difficult time, no doubt, and a little bit of lovely spirits to take a weight off our mind would be nice— especially accompanied by some of the Glass City’s most delicious cuisine.

Fortunately, plenty of Toledo restaurants are offering to-go or curbside orders, and many of them have offers on beer, wine, growler fills or even sake to enjoy as a quarantine libation.

Note: As with similar articles, this is not an exhaustive list. Double-check for changes and special offers at the included links. Have we missed one? Please email us with the details!

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg I 419-873-6218

A limited but tasty selection of wines and beers can be found on Basil’s menu, available for curbside pickup Tuesday through Thursday.

Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg I 419-873-6590

Benchmark’s selection of wine and beer remains impeccable even during the quarantine. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for deals!

Benfield Wines

102 N Main St., Swanton I 419-862-5427

Benfield’s delectable range of wines can be picked up curbside Monday through Saturday, from 2-8pm.

Biaggi’s

1320 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg I 419-872-6100

Some of the finest Italian food in the Toledo area paired with exquisite wine makes for a lovely evening. Biaggi’s is offering 20% off online orders of $50 or more.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

4905 Monroe St. I 419-402-8210

Fill up your growler with some of BJ’s best craft beers, grab some wine or pizza while you’re at it.

Bottle Shop at Mancy’s

5453 Monroe St. I 419-824-2463

The Bottle Shop remains open for retail sales (though with a strictly limited number of patrons), but you can pick up curbside, too.

Bowling Green Beer Works

322 N Grove St., Ste C, Bowling Green I 419-208-9411

Call ahead to BG Beer Works and they’ll have a growler ready for you— whether one-time-use plastic or reusable glass.

Byblos Restaurant

1050 S Reynolds Rd – 419-382-1600

A wide selection of red and white wines await diners looking for the perfect flavor to accompany the Mediterranean fare available at Byblos.

Calvino’s

3143 W Central Ave. I 419-531-5100

Calvino’s offers a retail selection of beer and wine to pair with their delicious bread and pizza, with online and call-in ordering.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

3405 Briarsfield Blvd I 419-861-2200

You can order from Carrabba’s through DoorDash or GrubHub, but order via carrabbas.com and use the code SPRING15 to get 15% off.

Casual Pint

3550 Executive Parkway – 419-469-8965

Fill up your growler and buy beer, wine or mead to go every Thursday through Sunday.

Cousino’s Steakhouse

1842 Woodville Rd., Oregon I 419-693-0862

Cousino’s selection of red and white wines are available for order, along with a delectable menu of Glass City favorites.

Dexter’s

6023 Manley Rd. I 419-865-4482

To-go beer and growler fill-ups can be found at Dexter’s, but it’s only open for business on Thursdays currently.

Doc Watson’s Toledo

1515 S Byrne Rd. I 419-389-6003

Doc’s full menu is available for order, featuring beer, wine and growlers.

DOMO

6725 W Central Ave., Ste. P I 419-214-0999

DOMO is selling six-packs of craft beer for $10.99, and wine boxes featuring six bottles. The tenth one of each sold gets a “special surprise.”

Earnest Brew Works

4342 S Detroit Ave I 419-340-2589

Whether you want a can, crowler, your growler filled or even a keg, Earnest has got you covered.

El Camino Real

2072 Woodville Rd I 419-693-6695

Specials on imported and domestic beer available for carry out and curbside delivery.

Four Fires Meadery

1683 Lance Pointe Rd, #106, Maumee

Four Fires has put an emphasis on their meads during the shutdown, offering some new and unique flavors to drinkers looking for something different.

Garden Harvest

8060 Airport Hwy, Holland – 419-491-0049

In an effort to support Toledo area businesses, Garden Harvest is offering a 15% discount on growler fills of any beer by a Toledo area brewer.

Gillig Winery

1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay | 419-408-3230.

Curbside for wine and growlers and FREE Delivery for wine only through the end of April. Call the winery at 419-408-3230 by 4pm daily and place your order, credit card payment only. Delivery drivers will then deliver your wine to your home between 4-6pm. Minimum $25 order, 10-mile delivery radius. Available Monday-Saturday. For more info on the Wine Club, see here.

Inside the Five Brewing

5703 N Main St., Sylvania I 567-408-7212

Inside the Five’s full menu is available for takeout, including $25 family meals and plenty of delicious area craft beers.

KotoBuki Japanese Restaurant

5577 Monroe St., Sylvania I 419-882-8711

In addition to KotoBuki’s amazing sushi, they also offer curbside delivery of beer, wine and even sake.

Laird Arcade Brewery

114 South Washington St., Suite D I 419-455-1711

Fresh-made brews either pick-up or delivery, and Laird’s “grab-and-go” weekends means $4 growler fills. So go! And grab!

Local Thyme

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse – 567-246-5014

Would you like a variety of tastes to take home? Local Thyme is offering a mix-and-match six-packs of domestic and imported beers, sold at retail price.

Majestic Oak Winery

13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids I 419-875-6474

Majestic Oak is currently operating under limited hours, but offers free delivery anywhere within a ten mile radius.

Manos Greek Restaurant & The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-244-4479

Beer, wine and goodies from Manos’ upstairs sister, The Attic on Adams, which offers grab & go beer specials, Sunday Bloody Mary kits, and more.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. I 419-476-4154

Mancy’s offers an excellent selection of favorite foods on its to-go menu, and patrons are encouraged to add their favorite wine or beer!

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer

1516 Adams St. I 419-243-6675

Manhattan’s full menu, along with bottles of beer and wine, are available every day from 11am-9pm.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St. I 419-243-1302

Keep an eye on Maumee Bay’s Facebook page for daily specials, like $6.50 growler fills every Monday through Saturday. As a bonus, pick up some of MBCC’s hand sanitizer.

Pavlov’s Brewing Company

7548 Lewis Ave., Temperance I 734-802-1410

If you’re salivating at the idea of some delicious IPAs, Pavlov’s offers growler fills and recently acquired a crowler machine.

Route 64 Pub and Grub

10335 Waterville St., Waterville I 419-877-5320

In addition to its free delivery for senior customers, Route 64 offers beer and full bottles of wine on its menu.

Sakura

5294 Monroe St. | 419-843-1300

Sakura is offering 15% off all wine, beer and sake on carry-out orders.

Sandy Springs Brewing Company

232 N Market St., Minerva I 330-522-4024

Currently Sandy Springs is only offering curbside service, but they’re also offering specials on crowlers and more.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-843-1300

Shawn’s delicious menu is available to complement the growler fills, beer and wine they have on offer.

Sidelines

Sports Eateries: Six locations, visit sidelinessportseatery.com

Sidelines Italian: 734-568-6055.

Smokehouse 734: 734-224-7056. smokehouse734.com

A full menu of pub fare, Italian and BBQ from all of the Sidelines restaurants, plus six-packs of beer, wine and more.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. I 419-841-9505

Shorty’s to-go menu offers a great selection of favorites, and diners are encouraged to add a six pack of beer to wash everything down with.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 South Huron I 567-777-7685

Grab some of Souk’s delectable entrees and you can fill up your growler, too— or buy an “old school” Burger Bar 419 growler from them.

Te’kela Mexican Cantina y Cocina

5147 S Main St., Sylvania I 419-517-0233

While picking up some of Te’kela’s delicious Mexican, add on a $12 “home-rita” mix jar to enjoy.

Upside Brewing

5692 Main St., Sylvania I 419-882-6061

Upside is still unveiling new brews that diners can sample with, or without, a food order from J&G Pizza.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee I 419-893-7281

Do you miss the great pizza, beer and live music at the Idiot? Well, two out of the three of those are available to go. (Sorry, you can’t take a musician with you.)

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St. I 419-243-2473

Beer, wine and growler fills, and mimosa mixes on the weekend, all alongside some of the best pub fare to be found in Toledo.