Toledo-Area Restaurants Offering Carry-out, Delivery, Curbside and More

On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a Director’s Order closing all bars and restaurants to in-house patrons.

Fortunately, that closure only applies to dine-in. Carry-out and delivery are still available, and many restaurants are taking advantage of the option— even adding curbside pickup, special discounts, family meals and more creative options to their lineup.

Here are some of the restaurants that are offering carry-out, delivery, curbside pick-up and more.

Please note— Due to this rapidly-changing circumstance, this is not an exhaustive list. Many restaurants are operating within limited hours, so please check. Curbside service and delivery are only listed when specifically mentioned. Most restaurants will likely offer those services upon request.

If you don’t see your favorite on this list, we’ll add it— just email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com with the details.

The Adams Street Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering through the mobile app

Barr’s Public House

✓ Carry-out

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Becketts Burger Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Beirut Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Benchmark Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Retail beer and wine also available.

Benfield Wines

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

✓ Carry-out

“We also have $10 take-home bottles of wines, $6 take-home entrees with a purchase of $9.95 in food, six-packs of BJ’s beer $8.95, and specialty beer 6 packs $9.95, and 6 packs of BJs handcrafted root beer $7.95. 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.”

Black Kite Coffee

✓ Carry-out

Reduced hours: 7am-2pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-1pm, Saturday-Sunday.

Black Rock Bar & Grill – Toledo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Blarney Irish Pub Toledo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Available 11am-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

“We’re offering Family Style lunch/dinners to take the pressure off what’s to eat with choice of one protein, starch and a side $40 for a family of 4, $60 for a family of 6, $75 for a family of 8.”

The Bottle Shop at Mancy’s

✓ Delivery available for certain purchases.

✓ Open for retail sales.

Rewards available. 11am-8pm, Monday-Friday. 3-8pm, Saturday. 4-8pm, Sunday.

Bowling Green Beer Works

✓ Carry-out

BREW coffee bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop

✓ Carry-out

New hours: 7am-2pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-2pm Saturday, until further notice.

Brieschke’s Bakery

✓ Drive-up service only

Byblos Restaurant Toledo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Carlos’ Poco Loco

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

The Casual Pint

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

Fill your growlers and crowlers and pick up bottles and cans.

Chandler Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive-up

Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream & Edibles

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

Charlie’s Homemade Pizza & Italian Cuisine

✓ Carry-out

Charlies Restaurants

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive-through

✓ Online ordering

Chowders ‘N Moor

✓ Carry-out

City Egg

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)

Cocina de Carlos

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Coney Island Hot Dog Downtown Toledo

✓ Carry-out

Cousino’s Steakhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (coming soon)

Family meals, retail wine and bottled beer are also available.

Deet’s BBQ

✓ Carry-out via call ahead, online ordering, and walk in

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (through third party delivery via GrubHub DoorDash & UberEats)

“Catering in sandwich packages or platter packages and grab-and-go meals under $10, including sandwich, side, salad, corn bread & drink.”

Doc Watson’s

✓ Carry-out

Full menu available, plus food, beer, growlers, and wine.

DOMO

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (limited area)

Earnest Brew Works

✓ Carry-out

Open for to-go sales, 6-packs, 32 oz crowler cans, 64 growler fills and kegs.

Eat at Oasis

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Full menu available. Locations on Dorr St., near UT and on Laskey Road, near Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

El Salto

✓ Carry-out

Eston’s Bakery

✓ Open for retail sales.

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Ferdos Mediterranean Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Frisch’s Big Boy

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive through

✓ Delivery through DoorDash

Four Fires Meadery

✓ Carry-out

“Open weekly on Tuesday through Friday 4 to 8pm, & Saturday noon to 3pm for to-go cans, growler fills, gift cards, mug club purchases & member bottle pickups. For gift cards, we will add $5 for every $20 spent and we will keep an updated draft menu on our page so you all know what we have available. We also accept advanced orders with 24 hr notice on our Facebook page through private messages.”

Fowl and Fodder

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (through Deliver Toledo)

✓ Online ordering

Georgios Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Glass City Cafe

✓ Carry-out

Inky’s Italian Foods

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Inside the Five Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

The full menu and to-go beers available. Open from 11am-8pm daily.

Jed’s Bancroft

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Jed’s Barbeque & Brew (Holland-Sylvania)

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

J&G Pizza & UPside Brewing

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

All crowlers $6.

Jing Chuan

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online orders

KotoBuki Japanese Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

Full menu, bottles beer, wine and sake available.

The Laird Arcade Brewery

✓ Carry-out

Local Thyme

✓ Carry-out

Growler fills and specials on gift cards.

Lowrider Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

“Closing daily at 2pm until further notice. Full menu of items including food items, baked goods, retail coffee bags, Neuroflex Juice Co., Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic, Plants On Tap LLC , etc will also be available via curbside pick up. We are also exploring our ability to offer delivery.”

Majestic Oak Winery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

“Currently moving to an online ordering option and a text order option to be available in the next few days. Plans to be open with limited hours every day during this time.”

Mama’s Kitchen

✓ Carry-out

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Mancy’s Ideal

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (applicable for some large orders)

✓ Online ordering

Full menu, unopened bottles of beer and wine, and more available 11am-9pm daily.

Manos Greek Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Marco’s Pizza

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

“We have implemented additional measures on delivery to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We continue to assess the fluid situation and have plans in place to adapt when and if needed.”

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery for large orders

$6.50 growler fills, daily specials posted daily on social media, and full menu available 11am-8pm daily.

Mayberry Diner

✓ Carry-out (beginning Friday, March 20)

Michael’s Bar and Grill

✓ Carry-out

midwest juicery

✓ FREE Delivery on orders of 12 bottles or more with code: TOLEDO

25% off with code: STAYHOME. Now through 3/31

Neuroflex Juice Co.

✓ FREE deliveries

✓ Online orders

The Original Sub Shop & Deli

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar and Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Pavlov’s Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

Fill your growlers and more.

Pita Pit

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Available at both locations: (10am-6:00pm) 2903 Dorr St and 30 S Saint Clair St. (10am-3:00pm).

Pizza Cat

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

$9 pizzas while supplies last, plus discounts and wings and chunks.

PizzaPapalis

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Plants On Tap LLC

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Poco Piatti

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (within a three-mile radius)

✓ Online ordering

Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn

✓ Open for retail sales.

Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Registry Bistro

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Full retail wine list available. The carry-out menu here.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering from ChowNow

A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page, in addition to the following promotions: “Boli-Boli Special: Every day between 4:00 – 8:00 pm you can get either 2-2 item Stromboli’s, 2-2 item medium pizzas, or one of each for $18.99. Also, you can get hot mama bread for ONLY $6. Family Style Dinner: For $89.99 you can feed the whole family (8-10 people) with your choice of our Classic Lasagna or Baked Rigatoni and a family-sized garden salad and our delicious house-made bread and oil. Gift Card Promotion: During our new hour’s guests can come in to purchase gift cards. With every $100.00 in gift cards purchased we will give guests an additional $10.00 gift card.”

Route 64 Pub & Grub

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Beer and full bottles of wine are also available.

Sakura Express

✓ Carry-out

Sandy Springs Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

Schmucker’s Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Scramblers Restaurants

✓ Carry-out (at all Toledo-area locations: Secor Rd, Central Ave, Maumee and Perrysburg)

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)

Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

Family-style meals posted daily.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

✓ Carry-out

Beer, wine and growler fills available.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Sidelines Sports Eateries

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Beer, wine and full menu (including forthcoming new menus and wine lists) available.

“As a sincere thank you to anyone who orders carryout or curbside delivery this week, we will match your purchase with a complimentary gift card to be used at a later date up to a $50.00 value.

Tandoor Cuisine of India

✓ Carry-out

The Taste Wine Bar

✓ Wine delivery

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE delivery

FREE kids meals for school-aged children in need from 11:30am-3pm, Monday-Friday.

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

Te’kela Mexican Cantina y Cocina – Sylvania

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats)

Full menu and daily specials posted on Facebook.

Tiger Bakery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery

Tony Packo’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Drive-through at select locations

Tougen Japanese Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

The UrbanWoody Brewery

✓ Carry-out

The Village Idiot

✓ Carry-out

3-9pm, Monday-Friday and noon-9pm on weekends. “We can accommodate larger orders practically anytime with a little heads up.”

Whiskey & The Wolf

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

The Whitehouse Inn

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery within a 5-mile radius

A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page.

Wild Side Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive through

Full menu, including craft beer, available.

WTF-R What the Fried Rice

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (through GrubHub, DeliverToledo and DoorDash)

Ye Olde Durty Bird

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Zingo’s Mediterranean

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery at the Perrysburg location

✓ Online ordering

419 Tacos

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Specials posted every day.