Toledo-Area Restaurants Offering Carry-out, Delivery, Curbside and More

On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a Director’s Order closing all bars and restaurants to in-house patrons.
Fortunately, that closure only applies to dine-in. Carry-out and delivery are still available, and many restaurants are taking advantage of the option— even adding curbside pickup, special discounts, family meals and more creative options to their lineup.
Here are some of the restaurants that are offering carry-out, delivery, curbside pick-up and more.
Please note— Due to this rapidly-changing circumstance, this is not an exhaustive list. Many restaurants are operating within limited hours, so please check. Curbside service and delivery are only listed when specifically mentioned. Most restaurants will likely offer those services upon request.
If you don’t see your favorite on this list, we’ll add it— just email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com with the details.
The Adams Street Cafe
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering through the mobile app
Barr’s Public House
✓ Carry-out
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Becketts Burger Bar
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
Beirut Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Benchmark Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Retail beer and wine also available.
Benfield Wines
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
✓ Carry-out
“We also have $10 take-home bottles of wines, $6 take-home entrees with a purchase of $9.95 in food, six-packs of BJ’s beer $8.95, and specialty beer 6 packs $9.95, and 6 packs of BJs handcrafted root beer $7.95. 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.”
Black Kite Coffee
✓ Carry-out
Reduced hours: 7am-2pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-1pm, Saturday-Sunday.
Black Rock Bar & Grill – Toledo
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
Blarney Irish Pub Toledo
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Available 11am-7pm, Monday-Saturday.
“We’re offering Family Style lunch/dinners to take the pressure off what’s to eat with choice of one protein, starch and a side $40 for a family of 4, $60 for a family of 6, $75 for a family of 8.”
The Bottle Shop at Mancy’s
✓ Delivery available for certain purchases.
✓ Open for retail sales.
Rewards available. 11am-8pm, Monday-Friday. 3-8pm, Saturday. 4-8pm, Sunday.
Bowling Green Beer Works
✓ Carry-out
BREW coffee bar
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop
✓ Carry-out
New hours: 7am-2pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-2pm Saturday, until further notice.
Brieschke’s Bakery
✓ Drive-up service only
Byblos Restaurant Toledo
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Carlos’ Poco Loco
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
The Casual Pint
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
Fill your growlers and crowlers and pick up bottles and cans.
Chandler Cafe
✓ Carry-out
✓ Drive-up
Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream & Edibles
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
Charlie’s Homemade Pizza & Italian Cuisine
✓ Carry-out
Charlies Restaurants
✓ Carry-out
✓ Drive-through
✓ Online ordering
Chowders ‘N Moor
✓ Carry-out
City Egg
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)
Cocina de Carlos
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Coney Island Hot Dog Downtown Toledo
✓ Carry-out
Cousino’s Steakhouse
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery (coming soon)
Family meals, retail wine and bottled beer are also available.
Deet’s BBQ
✓ Carry-out via call ahead, online ordering, and walk in
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery (through third party delivery via GrubHub DoorDash & UberEats)
“Catering in sandwich packages or platter packages and grab-and-go meals under $10, including sandwich, side, salad, corn bread & drink.”
Doc Watson’s
✓ Carry-out
Full menu available, plus food, beer, growlers, and wine.
DOMO
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery (limited area)
Earnest Brew Works
✓ Carry-out
Open for to-go sales, 6-packs, 32 oz crowler cans, 64 growler fills and kegs.
Eat at Oasis
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Full menu available. Locations on Dorr St., near UT and on Laskey Road, near Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
El Salto
✓ Carry-out
Eston’s Bakery
✓ Open for retail sales.
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Ferdos Mediterranean Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Frisch’s Big Boy
✓ Carry-out
✓ Drive through
✓ Delivery through DoorDash
Four Fires Meadery
✓ Carry-out
“Open weekly on Tuesday through Friday 4 to 8pm, & Saturday noon to 3pm for to-go cans, growler fills, gift cards, mug club purchases & member bottle pickups. For gift cards, we will add $5 for every $20 spent and we will keep an updated draft menu on our page so you all know what we have available. We also accept advanced orders with 24 hr notice on our Facebook page through private messages.”
Fowl and Fodder
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery (through Deliver Toledo)
✓ Online ordering
Georgios Grill
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
Glass City Cafe
✓ Carry-out
Inky’s Italian Foods
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Inside the Five Brewing Company
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
The full menu and to-go beers available. Open from 11am-8pm daily.
Jed’s Bancroft
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Jed’s Barbeque & Brew (Holland-Sylvania)
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
J&G Pizza & UPside Brewing
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
All crowlers $6.
Jing Chuan
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
✓ Online orders
KotoBuki Japanese Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
Full menu, bottles beer, wine and sake available.
The Laird Arcade Brewery
✓ Carry-out
Local Thyme
✓ Carry-out
Growler fills and specials on gift cards.
Lowrider Cafe
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
“Closing daily at 2pm until further notice. Full menu of items including food items, baked goods, retail coffee bags, Neuroflex Juice Co., Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic, Plants On Tap LLC , etc will also be available via curbside pick up. We are also exploring our ability to offer delivery.”
Majestic Oak Winery
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
“Currently moving to an online ordering option and a text order option to be available in the next few days. Plans to be open with limited hours every day during this time.”
Mama’s Kitchen
✓ Carry-out
Mancy’s Bluewater Grille
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.
Mancy’s Ideal
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.
Mancy’s Italian Grill
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.
Mancy’s Steakhouse
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery (applicable for some large orders)
✓ Online ordering
Full menu, unopened bottles of beer and wine, and more available 11am-9pm daily.
Manos Greek Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
Marco’s Pizza
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
“We have implemented additional measures on delivery to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We continue to assess the fluid situation and have plans in place to adapt when and if needed.”
Maumee Bay Brewing Company
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery for large orders
$6.50 growler fills, daily specials posted daily on social media, and full menu available 11am-8pm daily.
Mayberry Diner
✓ Carry-out (beginning Friday, March 20)
Michael’s Bar and Grill
✓ Carry-out
midwest juicery
✓ FREE Delivery on orders of 12 bottles or more with code: TOLEDO
25% off with code: STAYHOME. Now through 3/31
Neuroflex Juice Co.
✓ FREE deliveries
✓ Online orders
The Original Sub Shop & Deli
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar and Grill
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Pavlov’s Brewing Company
✓ Carry-out
Fill your growlers and more.
Pita Pit
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Available at both locations: (10am-6:00pm) 2903 Dorr St and 30 S Saint Clair St. (10am-3:00pm).
Pizza Cat
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
$9 pizzas while supplies last, plus discounts and wings and chunks.
PizzaPapalis
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Plants On Tap LLC
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
Poco Piatti
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery (within a three-mile radius)
✓ Online ordering
Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn
✓ Open for retail sales.
Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Registry Bistro
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Full retail wine list available. The carry-out menu here.
Rosie’s Italian Grille
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering from ChowNow
A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page, in addition to the following promotions: “Boli-Boli Special: Every day between 4:00 – 8:00 pm you can get either 2-2 item Stromboli’s, 2-2 item medium pizzas, or one of each for $18.99. Also, you can get hot mama bread for ONLY $6. Family Style Dinner: For $89.99 you can feed the whole family (8-10 people) with your choice of our Classic Lasagna or Baked Rigatoni and a family-sized garden salad and our delicious house-made bread and oil. Gift Card Promotion: During our new hour’s guests can come in to purchase gift cards. With every $100.00 in gift cards purchased we will give guests an additional $10.00 gift card.”
Route 64 Pub & Grub
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
Beer and full bottles of wine are also available.
Sakura Express
✓ Carry-out
Sandy Springs Brewing Company
✓ Carry-out
Schmucker’s Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Scramblers Restaurants
✓ Carry-out (at all Toledo-area locations: Secor Rd, Central Ave, Maumee and Perrysburg)
✓ Online ordering
✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)
Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
Family-style meals posted daily.
Shawn’s Irish Tavern
✓ Carry-out
Beer, wine and growler fills available.
Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.
Sidelines Sports Eateries
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Online ordering
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Beer, wine and full menu (including forthcoming new menus and wine lists) available.
“As a sincere thank you to anyone who orders carryout or curbside delivery this week, we will match your purchase with a complimentary gift card to be used at a later date up to a $50.00 value.
Tandoor Cuisine of India
✓ Carry-out
The Taste Wine Bar
✓ Wine delivery
Tea Tree Asian Bistro
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ FREE delivery
FREE kids meals for school-aged children in need from 11:30am-3pm, Monday-Friday.
Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina
Te’kela Mexican Cantina y Cocina – Sylvania
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery (through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats)
Full menu and daily specials posted on Facebook.
Tiger Bakery
✓ Carry-out
✓ Online ordering
✓ Delivery
Tony Packo’s
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Drive-through at select locations
Tougen Japanese Restaurant
✓ Carry-out
The UrbanWoody Brewery
✓ Carry-out
The Village Idiot
✓ Carry-out
3-9pm, Monday-Friday and noon-9pm on weekends. “We can accommodate larger orders practically anytime with a little heads up.”
Whiskey & The Wolf
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
The Whitehouse Inn
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery within a 5-mile radius
A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page.
Wild Side Brewing Company
✓ Carry-out
✓ Drive through
Full menu, including craft beer, available.
WTF-R What the Fried Rice
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery (through GrubHub, DeliverToledo and DoorDash)
Ye Olde Durty Bird
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine
✓ Carry-out
✓ Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Zingo’s Mediterranean
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ Delivery at the Perrysburg location
✓ Online ordering
419 Tacos
✓ Carry-out
✓ Curbside
✓ FREE Delivery
✓ Online ordering
Specials posted every day.