Picnic tables line downtown streets for diners

This spring, we saw downtown Toledo nearly empty. This summer, we will see some streets lined with picnic tables and diners enjoying locally-owned restaurants.

Beginning today, June 12, some downtown Toledo streets will be closed so that diners and drinkers can have a safe night out on the town.

The streets that will be closed include Adams Street, between 20th and 17th, and between 16th and 15th. Huron Street, between Monroe and Washington, is also closed. The closures will occur every Friday and Saturday from 5pm-midnight and from noon to 10pm, respectively.

These designated outdoor dining areas also fall within Outdoor Refreshment Area, so you can enjoy drinks from bars and restaurants, as long as they are served in an official cup.

Participating businesses include Manos Greek Restaurant, The Attic, Manhattan’s, Carlos’ Poco Loco, Ottawa Tavern, PizzaPapalis, The Blarney Irish Pub, and many others (see map below for further details).

Tables will be provided by the City of Toledo and by many of the restaurants, so you can have a seat and enjoy your meal. Groups of 10 or more are prohibited.

Check toledo.oh.gov and the City of Toledo Facebook page for updates.