See the light— Toledo Harbor Lighthouse to be restored

The long-awaited restoration of the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse, located about five miles north of Maumee Bay State Park, is soon to enter its first phase after recent approval by the Lucas County board of commissioners.

The eventual goal is to turn the Light into a museum complete with historic artifacts, tours, and live programs. For now, the first step includes extensive repairs to the masonry, doors, and windows on the first and second floors.

After that, there is still quite a bit of work left to do.

When it is finished, though, visitors can look forward to tours by Toledo Lighthouse Society volunteers, who will be playing the role of lighthouse keepers.

To read more about the ongoing restoration and background on its history, visit toledoharborlighthouse.org.