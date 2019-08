The event, hosted by the Center for Innovative Food Technology, will exhibit local food producers and their products. Sample local BBQ sauces, salsa, popcorn, coffee, hotsauce, baked goods and more all in one place. If you are a local restaurant owner, this show shouldn’t be missed.

Noon-1:30pm | Tuesday, September 10

Stranahan Theatre, Great Hall, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-535-6000 | ciftinnovation.org | Free