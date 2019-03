For those who want to garden without chemicals but don’t know where to start, Toledo GROWs has your back. Attend their class “Taking the ‘Ic(k) Out of Organic” to learn about natural pest control solutions and how to enrich soil using traditional, organic practices. There’s nothing like growing your own food, naturally!

$10 to register online. $12 at door. 10am-Noon. Saturday, April 6. Toledo GROWs, 900 Oneida St. 419-720-8714. toledogrows.org