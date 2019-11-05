Experience Italy at Rosie’s

Rosie’s Italian Grille has brought authentic Italian cuisine to Toledoans for over 30 years. On November 12, Rosie’s presents diners with a special five-course meal by Chef Eric Kish, with each course paired with a signature Italian wine. Classic red wine Tavignano Rosso served with Sausage Peppadew Homemade Pizza, Lucignano Chianti Colli Fiorentini coupled with Slow Roasted Short Rib Pasta, and more. If you’re looking for an exquisite evening of flavors from The Boot, look no further.

$60 plus tax and tip | 6:30-8:30pm | Tuesday, November 12

Rosie’s Italian Grille, 606 N. McCord Rd.

419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com