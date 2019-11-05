Paying Tribute

An undisputed master of the violin, Itzhak Perlman returns to Toledo for the first time in over a decade for a special event honoring the music of composer John Williams, whose work as a film composer includes some of the most recognizable pieces from the big screen, including the scores for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman and many, many more. Perlman will perform a selection of classic Williams scores with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra including the haunting theme from Schindler’s List, which Perlman performed on the film’s soundtrack.

$59-150. 8pm. Tuesday, November 12.

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com