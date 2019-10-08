Immerse yourself in the autumnal bliss of CiderFest419 at Wildwood Metropark, with cider, craft beers, mead, fall wines and food pairings galore. Shop art and food vendors and listen to live music in a celebration of the natural beauty of Wildwood in the fall. Tickets range from $15 for “designated drivers” to Very Important Taster for $53. General admission is $33 and includes 10 3 oz. pours and five generous food pairings.

5:30-9:30pm | Friday, October 18

Wildwood Preserve Metropark Ward Pavilion,

4830 Central Ave. | 419-930-9880

toledonightmarket.ticketprice.com