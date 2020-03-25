6 Margaritas To-Go For Taco Tuesday

Margaritas symbolize good times, sunny days, and positive vibes, and the sweet and tangy, yet elusive and hard-to-recreate flavors of the jumbo frozen margaritas of Mexican restaurants have been missed.

Fortunately, Gov. DeWine has given restaurants the go-ahead to sell mixed drinks to-go, and we think that margs are the perfect cocktail to celebrate the occasion.

Here are five local favorites to help you forget about how weird the “normal normal” can be.

Please remember— you must purchase food to receive a mixed drink.

Cocina de Carlos

$8 for a 16 oz. house margarita

27072 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg: Order online or call 419-279-9772 for curbside pickup.

205 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville: Order online or call 419-878-0261 for curbside pickup.

Carlos’ delicious margs are made with 100% pure agave tequila, triple sec, Toledo Spirits Company’s own Orange Tiger, and fresh fruit juice. Flavors include strawberry, peach, mango, raspberry and tropical passion. Order online with code CARLITOS and save 15% off your entire order!

419 Tacos

$8 for a 16 oz. house margarita

3309 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Call 419-214-1330 for curbside pickup.

A big tub of margaritas— and all the flavors you can imagine— awaits amongst fantastic daily specials and to-go family meals. Celebrate Taco Tuesday today with a $28 Gringo Taco Kit, which includes 20 chicken or ground beef tacos.

Vida Cantina

$10 for margarita to-go

4477 Monroe St. Call 567-315-8979 for curbside pickup.

Vida’s sweet and tangy classic margs come in a handful of flavors. While you’re at it: Pick up a grab-and-go taco kit, available in a variety of sizes, styles and prices. For the full list, see here.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

$9.19 for a 21 oz margarita

3302 Secor Rd. Call 419-536-0471 for curbside pickup.

26611 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. Call 419-872-1230 for curbside pickup.

Order online here.

12 oz and 21 oz margs are available in flavors like lime, strawberry, mango, watermelon, pina colada, blue curacao, peach, raspberry or pomegranate, or opt for a Texas Gold Margarita, made with Cuervo and Grand Marnier. Get em frozen or on the rocks. As a bonus, grab Tacos Al Pastor for only $1.99 today!

Carlos Poco Loco

$7 for 16 oz. signature house margarita

1809 Adams St. Order online or call 419-214-1655 for curbside pickup.

Cuban fare and a locally-loved marg— made with 100% pure agave tequila, triple sec, Toledo Spirits Company’s own Orange Tiger, and fresh fruit juice— available at UpTown’s Mexi-Cuban cantina. Order online with code Support Loco and save 10% off your entire order! Check social media for specials and more.

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

$15 for a 24 oz house margarita

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania. Call 419-517-0233.

25481 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. Call 419-874-8800.

A big ol’ quart of Te’kela’s legendary housemade margs for only $15? Count us in. Not to mention, you can take advantage of an at-home happy hour for ½ off apps and $1.50 beers from 3-5:30pm daily.